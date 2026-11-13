BCRS operator warns fraudulent container refund claims will be referred to authorities

BCRS Limited says it has calibrated Return Right machines and will refer fraudulent refund claims to authorities after viral videos showed a man repeatedly scanning one container.

The operator of Singapore's beverage container return scheme said on Friday (Nov 13) that it is aware of videos circulating online showing a man purportedly making multiple deposit refund claims by repeatedly scanning an eligible container while placing other containers into a Return Right machine.

BCRS Limited said it has since worked with its operators to calibrate the Return Right machines to address the issue. The scheme's operator reiterated that the 10-cent deposit refund is intended only for eligible beverage containers returned through the scheme. It said its priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone, including validating refund claims and reconciling records to guard against fraud.

Also read Man caught abusing Return Right machines to claim refunds

BCRS Strengthens Safeguards Against Fraud

Explaining why deliberate manipulation and fraudulent claims are taken seriously, BCRS said the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return containers should not be undermined. It added that it will continue strengthening safeguards across the return network to protect the integrity of the scheme. The operator reminded the public that Return Right machines are equipped with closed-circuit television surveillance, digital transaction logs and fraud detection technology.

It said data across its return network is regularly monitored and reviewed to detect abnormal transaction patterns. Any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action, BCRS said. The scheme went into full swing on Oct 1, following a six-month transition period that began on April 1.

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Minister Addresses Bin Rummaging Incidents

Separately, in response to a parliamentary question on incidents of people rummaging through refuse bins for empty drink containers that surfaced online, Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu said members of the public are discouraged from doing so, regardless of whether the act causes any public hygiene issue. Fu noted that even before BCRS was introduced, the National Environment Agency would occasionally receive feedback on individuals rummaging through refuse bins.

She said the agency focuses first on public education to promote good hygiene practices. When such actions are detected, the agency takes a calibrated approach in determining whether enforcement action will be taken, she said. Where individuals are found rummaging through public refuse bins without leaving litter on the ground, officers may provide an advisory.