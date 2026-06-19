Free Rides on Punggol's New Driverless Shuttle Launch to Usher in a Transport Revolution

ComfortDelGro is offering complimentary journeys on its autonomous shuttle Zig in Punggol from June 22, as part of a citywide pilot that has already logged 16,000 kilometres of safe testing.

From the beginning of June, residents of the Punggol district will be welcomed onto a fleet of driverless shuttles that run every day without a driver in the vehicle cabin.

The transport company ComfortDelGro, which has been preparing the service in collaboration with the Land Transport Authority, is now opening the doors of the Zig shuttle to the public for a free trial that starts on Monday, June 22. Every day the shuttle will circulate between designated pickup points at Northshore Block 420A, the Punggol Coast Mall atrium and One Punggol, allowing users to hop on and off at convenience.

Those wishing to board simply need to book a seat through the company's mobile app, which also accepts visits at the three physical pickup booths. The launch follows more than a year of meticulous meshwork between the private operator and the government regulator. Beginning in January 2024, the elementary engine of the program was a series of community‑in‑invitation rides that tested the system with local residents and community leaders.

The cooperation saw the shuttle accumulate a total of 16,000 kilometres of autonomous mileage, directed by a core engineering team and monitored with a battery of real‑time sensors and telemetry systems. Each trip was recorded and analysed by safety officers on the bench and by a network of on‑board cameras that feed back into a centralized control room. While the drivers did not physically steer the vehicle, the safety protocol is consistent with international best practice.

During a routine inspection that took place last April, investigators discovered that the vehicle encountered an unrelated object that it logically determined was off the road. In response, the control system moved the vehicle carefully into the adjacent lane to avoid a potential collision. At that moment, the assigned safety officer stepped in and took manual control, but could not complete the manoeuvre due to the vehicle's very tight margin.

The result was a minor collision that did not result in injury. Following the incident, the team of actuators, engineers and safety officers convened to identify remediation steps, rerated obstacle‑detection algorithms, tightened lane‑keeping algorithms and tightened the hand‑over procedures for safety officers. The city's leadership, together with ComfortDelGro, underlined that the incident does not undermine the product's safe operation record.

The modular update that followed saw the vehicle incorporate a revised predictive modelling layer that enhances early detection of out‑of‑road objects. As a safety net, the shuttle's software now prompts a more elaborate pause and restart routine before any lane change when a potential hazard is identified.

With the introduction of free rides, the hope is to gather data on patterns of usage, to capture user sentiment about delays or call for more frequent service lanes, and to test the integration of autonomous shuttles into the larger network. The pilot's operation will run until the end of 2026, at which point the results will be evaluated to decide whether a full rollout to other districts is viable.

As the cornerstone of a signal that public transport is evolving beyond human drivers, the program is also a message to all stakeholders that innovation is open for all, provided the safety of the passengers remains paramount. The next several weeks will see continuous monitoring, feedback loops and feedback sessions that involve the local community and the broader public to shape the future of autonomous mobility in the city





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