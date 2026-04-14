Free Shuttle Buses to Replace Sengkang LRT West Loop Line During Depot Expansion

Due to the temporary shutdown of the Sengkang LRT West Loop Line for depot expansion, free shuttle buses will be available to commuters. This service runs on two routes, with specific operating hours and schedules, and provides a convenient alternative during the suspension of train services. Additional incentives, such as free rides through the Flexible Trip Planning program, are also offered to encourage public transport use.

Commuters reliant on the Sengkang LRT West Loop Line in Singapore should prepare for upcoming service adjustments. Beginning April 19th, trains operating to Gelang Patah Station will be temporarily out of service for a six-month period. This suspension is necessary to facilitate expansion work at the Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot, a crucial step in enhancing the overall public transport ation infrastructure.

To mitigate the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit have collaborated to provide alternative transportation options for affected commuters. These measures are designed to ensure seamless travel during the LRT suspension, allowing residents to continue their daily routines with minimal disruption. The introduction of free shuttle buses underscores the commitment of authorities to prioritize the needs of the public and offer convenient solutions during infrastructure development.

The free shuttle bus service, initiated on April 13th, a week before the official LRT suspension, is designed to ease the transition for commuters. This proactive approach allows individuals to familiarize themselves with the alternative routes and schedules, minimizing potential travel delays. The shuttle buses operate on two specific routes strategically designed to cover key stations along the affected LRT line, particularly during peak hours.

Route A operates from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, commencing from Fernvale station and serving Layar, Tongkang, Renjong, and Sengkang stations. Route B, running from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, provides service from Sengkang station to Cheng Lim, Farmway, Kupang, and Thanggam stations. Both routes operate exclusively on weekdays, Mondays through Fridays, offering frequent service with buses arriving every 3 to 5 minutes to ensure efficient movement of commuters. The provision of these free shuttle services underscores the LTA and SBS Transit's commitment to ensuring commuters’ ease of travel during the LRT closure. Furthermore, commuters can also take advantage of promotional offers to get free rides.

To further assist commuters and incentivize the use of public transport during the suspension, additional incentives are available. Passengers traveling on Route A can potentially enjoy complimentary rides through participation in the Flexible Trip Planning (TSJ) program, accessible via the SimplyGo app. This program provides free rides at specific times: before 7:30 am or between 9:00 am and 9:45 am. This initiative encourages commuters to adjust their travel times, potentially reducing congestion during peak periods and maximizing the efficiency of the shuttle bus service.

For those unfamiliar with the shuttle bus system, it is advisable to allocate extra time for their journeys, especially during the initial phase, to account for potential delays and unfamiliarity with the alternative routes. Commuters are strongly encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, utilizing available resources such as the SimplyGo app and the LTA website or app, to stay informed about the latest updates, service adjustments, and real-time travel information. Furthermore, this also concerns the arrest of a Singaporean driver in Malaysia for buying RON95 petrol. The driver is facing a potential fine of up to 1 million ringgit or up to three years in jail, or both





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Sengkang LRT Shuttle Bus Public Transport Singapore LRT Suspension

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