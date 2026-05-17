Freight Train Collision In Thailand Kills 8, Injures 32

Reports of at least eight people killed and 32 others injured in Thailand after a freight train struck a bus and several nearby vehicles on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Bangkok leading to an engulfed fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

A view of a train after its collision with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026.

BANGKOK - At least eight people were killed and 32 others were injured in Thailand on Saturday (May 16) after a freight train struck a bus at a rail crossing in Bangkok, igniting a fire that engulfed the vehicle. Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the public bus and nearby vehicles close to the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan station, officials said, adding that the crash also involved cars and motorcycles.

Preliminary reports showed the bus had been stopped on the tracks at a red light, preventing crossing barriers from closing... More information can be found in the original article: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-6020407





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Freight Train Collision Bus Crash In Thailand Train-Bus Collision In Bangkok Eight People Killed 32 Injured Originating From The BBC News Article: Https:/

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