French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo formally challenges Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, citing broken trust and governance issues following the 2026 World Cup.

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo has officially entered the race for the FIFA presidency, launching a direct challenge to current leader Gianni Infantino ahead of the March election. Diallo, 63, announced his candidacy on Tuesday, November 17, following a ratification meeting at the French football federation's headquarters in Paris. He stated that he accepted the role after persistent encouragement from his colleagues on the UEFA Executive Committee, who asked him to carry their voice into the global leadership contest.

Diallo Cites Broken Trust and Divisive Decisions

Philippe Diallo argues that the trust placed in FIFA and Gianni Infantino was shattered during the recent World Cup cycle, creating a "poison of division" that has harmed the sport. He listed several controversial decisions made by the current leadership as evidence of this broken relationship, including the distribution of television rights revenue in the United States, the creation of a peace prize for US President Donald Trump, and the length of the halftime break in the final match.

Also read Philippe Diallo Launches Campaign for FIFA Presidency as Infantino Faces Political Scrutiny

Furthermore, Diallo highlighted the case of US forward Folarin Balogun, noting that the player avoided a mandatory ban for a red card after Donald Trump intervened. These events, combined with the secret sell-off plan involving private investors, shocked fans, clubs, sponsors, and federations worldwide. Diallo emphasized that these actions were taken unilaterally and created a situation where the integrity of the game's governance was seriously questioned by stakeholders across the football community.

Financial Disputes and Legal Tensions with UEFA

Behind the public statements lies a deepening rift between FIFA and UEFA, with the European confederation pursuing legal action in US courts against Gianni Infantino. UEFA is seeking discovery of evidence for a possible criminal complaint in Switzerland, alleging financial mismanagement by the current FIFA leadership. In response, FIFA has accused UEFA of launching a "smear campaign" to undermine the president's re-election bid, indicating that the conflict has moved beyond political rhetoric into the legal arena.

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Philippe Diallo pointed out the financial contradictions in FIFA's recent history, noting that the 48-team men's 2026 World Cup generated record profits of US$15-16 million (S$19 million). This figure is vastly higher than the US$15-16 million earned by the 32-team 2022 edition in Qatar. Despite these substantial reserves, which Diallo claims are between US$5-6 million, the decision to pursue a private sell-off plan with Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, remains unexplained and baffling to many in the football world.

Competitors and the Path to the March Election

Philippe Diallo is now one of two official candidates for the FIFA presidency, joining Japanese official Kohzo Tashima as formal entries in the race. The deadline for nominations was midnight Swiss time (7am SGT) on Wednesday, November 18, setting the stage for a contested election in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18. Diallo insists he possesses the experience, convictions, and values necessary to offer a credible alternative to the current administration, having served as a judge on FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber and risen through the ranks of French club and league administration.

The field of candidates shifted dramatically after initial speculation favored Qatari executive Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, and former Arsenal coach Arsène Wenger. Both men made it clear they would not stand for election, leaving Philippe Diallo as the primary challenger to Gianni Infantino. While Infantino reportedly had about 200 letters of support from the 211 member federations at the end of the summer, Diallo's formal entry signals that the re-election will no longer be a coronation but a genuine contest based on governance reform and transparency.