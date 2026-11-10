France blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards for supermarket fridge cyberattacks, vows EU sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out the October cyberattacks on supermarket refrigerators and said France will pursue European-level sanctions. The attacks hit 700 sites in France and spread to at least nine other European countries.

France said it will impose European-level sanctions on those responsible for last month's cyberattacks on supermarket refrigerators, accusing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out the sabotage.

France Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Cyber Unit

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the IRGC's involvement on Monday and called the campaign unprecedented in scale and aggression. I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Barrot said. This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression.

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He added that it marks the first large-scale cyberattack aimed at sabotage on French national territory and constitutes a major attack on the nation's interests and the security of the French people. Barrot said the attacks targeted 700 sites across France. We will implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible, he said. France has summoned the Iranian ambassador in Paris to lodge a very strong protest against this extremely grave act, he added.

We will take any other necessary and proportionate measures, whether public or otherwise, to respond to this incident and deter anyone who might seek to repeat it. The Paris prosecutor's office said it opened a judicial investigation into Shahid Kaveh, a cyber unit of the IRGC, over the attacks. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the investigation targets the head of Shahid Kaveh and his two deputies.

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She described the entity as an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Electronic and Cyber Centre of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. France's cyber monitoring centre, which groups four security agencies, said the unit is better known in the cyber world as CyberAveng3rs, an avatar it has used to claim attacks in the past.

Iranian IRGC Cyber Unit Targets European Sites

The unit conducts large-scale campaigns targeting industrial equipment for the purpose of sabotage, directed primarily against Israel and the United States, but also against France and other European countries, the centre said. Officials named Hamid Reza Lashgarian, who heads the IRGC cyberattacks branch, as well as Reza Salarvand and Mahdi Lashgarian, who lead the Shahid Kaveh operation. The US Treasury in 2024 announced sanctions against Hamid Reza Lashgarian and Mahdi Lashgarian and four other individuals over cyberattacks.

It described Hamid Reza Lashgarian as a commander in the IRGC's Quds force. The prosecutor said a hallmark of the unit's modus operandi is the use of the Persian language and IP addresses that trace back to terminals in Iran. Attackers took control of equipment remotely via web interfaces to initiate abnormal, indefinite defrost cycles. Security alerts from sensors designed to sound when temperatures exceeded a threshold were simultaneously disabled, she added.

The October 11 and 12 cyberattacks overrode temperature controls on commercial fridges and freezers in hundreds of establishments. Some refrigerators had temperatures turned so high they caught fire. In the hours after the hack, supermarket employees carted boxes of perished meat and melted ice cream into giant trash containers. The attack's total costs could add up to tens of millions of euros nationwide, one French supermarket owner estimated.

Hacks Exploited Outdated Supermarket Refrigerator Firmware

Cybersecurity experts previously told Reuters the attack appeared easy to pull off. The firm behind many of the stricken units said several were obsolete or running outdated firmware, which could have made it easy for hackers to break in. French officials suspect Iranian state-backed hackers were behind the attacks, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, which would make the hacks among the most disruptive of the war with Iran that began in February.

That conflict has been marked by scattered incidents of alleged cyber disruption, including disruptions to the Los Angeles transit system in March, to US water treatment plants in July and to ships bound for the United States in August. The war began with the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei on February 28. European countries did not get involved, but French officials have accused Iran of spreading misinformation related to protests that have rocked France over the past month.

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It does not surprise us, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Paris. They have done things like this for a very long time. The French foreign ministry and the Paris prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not return messages seeking comment.

Second Wave of Refrigerator Hacks Hits Europe

Iran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations. The hacks were followed this month by a second wave that hit more than 100 establishments across Europe and even affected refrigerators used by French blood banks, prompting employees to move some blood to different cold storage units. On November 2, grocery stores across at least nine other European countries were hit by a suspected cyberattack on their freezer systems.

The incidents have shaken Europe at a time when officials have warned of the risk of cyberattacks from Russia and false bomb alerts against dozens of flights. The sabotage of European supermarket fridges was preceded by at least one similar incident in the United States. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries went out of commission.

Pentagon investigators are treating the malfunctions as a suspected cyberattack and are working with French officials on the case, Reuters reported last month. A person familiar with the matter said the Pentagon considers Iran a suspect but the investigation is ongoing. The Pentagon said Monday it is aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident but could not offer further comment for security reasons.

The seemingly straightforward nature of the refrigerator hacks and their repetition across multiple countries prompted speculation about who might be responsible amid concerns over Russia's suspected sabotage campaign in Europe and the global rise of AI-powered cyberattacks. Singapore's cyber agency urged stronger defences after the Europe fridge cyberattacks.

Reuters could not independently establish whether there was any link between the August refrigeration incidents at US military bases, the French hacking campaign and the more recent wave of refrigeration hacks in Europe.