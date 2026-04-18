French Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon; Macron Blames Hezbollah, Group Denies Involvement

A French soldier serving with UNIFIL in southern Lebanon has been killed and three others injured in what French President Emmanuel Macron described as an attack likely carried out by Hezbollah. The group has denied any responsibility, calling for a thorough investigation. The incident occurs during a delicate period of ceasefire and planned negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

A French soldier, Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio, serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL ), was killed and three others injured on Saturday morning during an incident in southern Lebanon .

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that evidence strongly suggested Hezbollah was responsible for the attack, urging Lebanese authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and cooperate with UNIFIL.

Hezbollah, however, vehemently denied any involvement and called for caution in assigning blame until the Lebanese army's investigation concludes.

The attack occurred amidst a fragile ceasefire and impending negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, a process Hezbollah opposes.

The soldier was reportedly killed by direct gunfire while his unit was en route to a UNIFIL outpost in the Ghandouriyeh-Bint Jbeil area, which had been reportedly cut off by fighting.

UNIFIL confirmed that its peacekeepers came under small-arms fire from non-state actors while clearing explosive ordnance. The force's initial assessment points to Hezbollah, and UNIFIL has launched its own investigation, considering the incident potentially constitutes war crimes.

This incident marks the second French fatality in the ongoing Middle East conflict, following a previous death in Iraq.

The broader conflict has seen UNIFIL repeatedly targeted, with previous incidents involving both Israeli and Hezbollah forces, including rocket fire, improvised explosive devices, and the destruction of surveillance equipment.

The presence of UN peacekeepers has historically served as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, with their current mandate set to expire at the end of the year.

The attack has intensified tensions surrounding the planned peace talks, which senior Hezbollah officials have publicly dismissed as weak and submissive.





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