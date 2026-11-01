French high school blockades to restart Nov 2, student leader says government proposals insufficient

High school blockades will restart in France from Nov 2 after students return from a two-week holiday, student group leader Pierre Sourzat said, adding government measures do not go far enough.

High school blockades will restart across France from Nov 2, the head of a student group said, adding that the government's proposals did not go far enough.

Some high schools will be blockaded from Nov 2, when students return from a two-week holiday, said Pierre Sourzat, head of the Lyceens! group. Sourzat told broadcaster RMC on Nov 1 that the movement would grow in the coming days. It will be more significant from Tuesday, but we know that some schools will be blocked as early as tomorrow, he said. He added: We support all our comrades who are blocking their schools from tomorrow.

Also read French Protests Continue Over Living Costs and Education

Student Blockades To Restart In France

On Oct 31, hundreds of thousands of people, including high school and university students, took to the streets across France for a third consecutive weekend of protests. France's protest movement against soaring prices emerged from weeks of demonstrations by high school students protesting deteriorating learning conditions and inequality. On Oct 31, Sabrine Kharbach, spokeswoman for the Union Etudiante (Student Union), said blockades of universities and high schools would take place on Nov 2 and 4.

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The earlier announced dates were Tuesday and Thursday. On Nov 26, the government announced a series of measures aimed at addressing student protesters' demands, including replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations. Students said the proposals did not go far enough. President Emmanuel Macron has called for classes to resume in a calm manner, arguing that young people have been heard.

Sourzat countered that the president hasn't listened to us. He said: It's smoke and mirrors. There's a bit of polish on the surface, but once you scratch beneath it, there's nothing there. Sourzat said the proposed overhaul of the university admissions platform, long criticised for its lack of transparency, failed to address the shortage of places in higher education.

Criticism Of Government Measures

He also dismissed the government's plan to reduce class sizes as insufficient, noting that it would apply only to 10th-grade classes. We were asking for all year groups, he said. With the eurozone's second-largest economy on the brink of recession and under pressure to rein in its debt, the government has limited scope to appease student protesters through additional spending.