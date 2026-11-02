French high school protests resume with 1% of schools blockaded

French high school students resumed protests on Monday after a two-week break, blockading about 1 percent of schools nationwide. Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the movement is marginal and urged students to return to class.

French high school students resumed protests on Monday, blockading about 1 percent of the country's 3,700 high schools after a two-week break. The education ministry said the blockades were mostly in the Paris region, as well as north and south of the country.

In Marseille, several garbage bins were stacked in front of one high school entrance.

Also read French Protests Continue Over Living Costs and Education

"We have resumed the movement because we were supposedly given answers, but it is clearly not enough," 16-year-old Meriem told AFP, perched on one of the dumpsters. Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France Inter radio that just a small fraction of schools were blockaded.

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Student Protests Spread Across France

"In terms of blockades, or rather attempted blockades, the phenomenon is very marginal. We are talking about just a handful of units, a few individual schools," he said. He urged students to return to class to avoid failing exams, noting that several hundred thousand students sitting the baccalaureate at the end of the year have not attended classes for four or five weeks. The protests began in the Paris suburbs in September over learning conditions and inequality.

They have since spread across France and broadened beyond education to focus on the cost of living, drawing in trade unionists and activists. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, including students, took to the streets across France for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations. Last month, French protests degenerated into violent clashes with police and outright riots in several cities, with shops looted, in a test for President Emmanuel Macron's minority government.

President Macron has called for classes to resume in a calm manner, arguing that young people have been heard. A wave of so-called Gen Z protests has swept across European countries including Germany, Italy, Belgium and Albania. The demonstrations are driven by grievances including the cost of living, the poor state of schools and perceived corruption.

Government Responds To Demands

Students want the renovation of aging schools, more teachers, more university places and the end of a university admissions system they see as socially unfair. Geffray offered last week to cap class sizes at 28, dedicate 4 billion euros (4.47 billion dollars) to renovating schools, create 15,000 new places for students in higher education and a new admission system by 2028. High school student representatives said the offers were not enough and they would keep protesting.

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With the European Union's second-largest economy on the brink of recession and under pressure to rein in debt, the government has limited scope to appease student protesters through additional spending. Police officers were present at some protests, TV footage showed, though not in full anti-riot gear.