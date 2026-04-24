French Student Charged After Licking iJooz Straw and Posting Video Online

An 18-year-old French national has been charged with mischief and public nuisance in Singapore after a video of him licking an iJooz vending machine straw and sharing it on social media went viral. He faces potential jail time and a fine if convicted.

An 18-year-old French student in Singapore is facing charges of mischief and public nuisance following an incident involving an iJooz orange juice vending machine . The case revolves around a video circulating on social media depicting the student taking a straw from the machine and licking it before returning it to the dispenser.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on March 12th at Goldhill Centre on Thomson Road, prompted iJooz to replace all 500 straws in the affected machine, incurring a cost of approximately S$5. The prosecution alleges that the student, Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, not only committed an act of mischief by contaminating the straws but also compounded the offense by filming himself, editing the footage on Snapchat, and sharing it on his Instagram Story, thereby creating a public nuisance.

Maximilien appeared in court and was represented by lawyers Kalidass Murugaiyan and Kanthan Raghavendra. He has yet to enter a plea. His legal team informed the court that he is currently studying in Singapore independently and that his parents are scheduled to arrive later today. The prosecution detailed the actions of the accused, highlighting the potential health risk posed by the contamination of the straws and the subsequent public dissemination of the act.

The act of filming and sharing the video was presented as an aggravating factor, demonstrating a disregard for public health and a deliberate attempt to publicize the inappropriate behavior. The court heard that the replacement of the straws was a necessary precaution to ensure the hygiene and safety of iJooz customers. The company took swift action to address the situation and prevent any potential health concerns.

The incident has sparked discussion online regarding responsible behavior in public spaces and the consequences of sharing inappropriate content on social media. The student was granted bail of S$5,000 and the case has been adjourned to May 22nd for further proceedings. If found guilty of public nuisance, Maximilien could face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or a combination of both penalties.

The charges reflect the seriousness with which Singaporean authorities view acts that endanger public health and disrupt public order. The case serves as a reminder to all individuals, particularly those visiting or residing in Singapore, to adhere to local laws and regulations and to exercise responsible behavior in public. The incident also underscores the importance of considering the potential consequences of actions shared on social media platforms.

The court will need to determine the extent of Maximilien’s intent and the impact of his actions before reaching a verdict. The defense is expected to present arguments regarding the student’s age, his status as a foreign student, and any mitigating circumstances that may be relevant to the case. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for similar incidents involving public nuisance and the misuse of social media





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Singapore Ijooz Vending Machine Public Nuisance Mischief Social Media France Student

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