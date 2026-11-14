Frenkie de Jong Ruled Out of Netherlands Germany Nations League Match

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong misses crucial Nations League decider against Germany due to injury. The Dutch FA confirms squad size remains at 23 players for the high-stakes match in Berlin.

Fernando de Jong is officially ruled out of the Netherlands' upcoming UEFA Nations League group decider against Germany in Berlin on Monday, the Dutch FA confirmed on Saturday. The 29-year-old Barcelona midfielder continues to battle persistent injury issues that have significantly impacted his recent international availability.

The Dutch national team faces a critical juncture in Group A2 as they prepare to host the decisive match in the German capital. With the team currently holding 11 points at the top of the standings, every available player is vital for securing a spot in the quarter-finals scheduled for March.

Also read UN Climate Chief Urges Swift Action at COP31 Amid Pushback from Fossil Fuel Nations

De Jong Injury History and Recent Absences

The Barcelona player has accumulated a lengthy list of injury problems that have restricted his international appearances throughout his career. His absence from the upcoming fixture in Berlin is the latest setback in a pattern of physical challenges that have plagued his time with the national squad.

De Jong previously missed the opening four matches of the new Nations League campaign in September. He eventually returned to the fold for Friday's home clash against Greece in Amsterdam, signaling a return to fitness for the crucial group stage encounter.

Advertisement

Captaincy and Halftime Substitution Details

De Jong was named captain for the match against Greece, replacing the injured Virgil van Dijk for the game in Amsterdam. He played until halftime during the 7-0 victory, at which point he was substituted after complaining of back pain.

The player stated that he did not want to take unnecessary risks with his physical condition. This decision was made to ensure his long-term availability, although it ultimately led to his exclusion from the squad traveling to Berlin.

The Dutch FA clarified that national team coach Xavi Hernandez will not call up a replacement for De Jong. Consequently, the squad for the Berlin match will consist of exactly 23 players. This strategic decision by Hernandez reflects a reliance on the existing depth within the current roster.

Group A2 Standings and Quarter-Final Implications

The Netherlands currently sits at the top of Group A2 with 11 points, holding a three-point lead over both Greece and Germany, who each have eight points. The team's performance in this upcoming group decider will directly influence their path to the next stage of the tournament.

Advertisement

The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarter-finals in March. Securing a win or a favorable result in Berlin is essential for the Netherlands to maintain their position at the summit of the group standings.