Fresh Graduate Faces Backlash for Considering S$4,000 Salary Low

A Singaporean fresh graduate's Reddit post seeking advice about a S$4,000 monthly salary offer sparked intense debate, with many commenters criticizing the graduate for having unrealistic expectations while some offered more nuanced perspectives on starting salaries and career growth.

A recent discussion on Singapore 's r/asksg Reddit forum has ignited a heated conversation about starting salaries and expectations among fresh graduate s. A newly graduated individual posted seeking advice after receiving a job offer for a data analyst position at a reportedly large company in Singapore , with a monthly salary of S$4,000.

The graduate, who was offered the position shortly after an interview, expressed concern that the offer might be a 'lowball' for the role. While eager to secure employment and begin building a career, they worried that accepting such a salary could set a lower benchmark for future offers. They also speculated that the recruiter might be taking a substantial commission and wondered if approaching the company directly could yield a better offer.

Additional concerns included how a one-year tenure would appear on a resume and whether leaving after a year would mark them as unreliable or suggest they were fired. The graduate noted that even if the contract led to a permanent position, they were unlikely to stay long-term. The post quickly went viral but attracted significant criticism rather than support. Many Reddit users responded with sarcasm and blunt disdain, questioning the graduate's perception of their own worth.

One commenter mocked, 'S$4k? Seriously? That's a lowball, man. You studied 4 years.

Maybe study for a master's too and return with S$12k expectations.

' Another added, 'Yes, you are getting lowballed. You deserve a minimum of S$7k for studying 4 years at a prestigious local university and serving 2 years of NS.

' A particularly harsh reply stated, 'What do you have to offer? Fresh grads don't know a thing yet demanding the sky and expecting everyone to bow down to them. Let me tell you, YOU ARE DISPOSABLE.

' Some commenters even suggested the data analyst role was becoming obsolete due to AI, claiming it would not justify higher pay. The backlash highlighted a deep divide between younger jobseekers' expectations and the perceptions of older workers or those who feel current market conditions are challenging. Despite the overwhelmingly negative reactions, a minority of users offered more balanced and constructive advice.

One user encouraged the graduate to ignore the 'salty uncles' and acknowledged that S$4,000 was indeed slightly below average, as many peers were securing offers above S$4,500. They advised taking the job if no better options were available, then working diligently to gain experience and switch roles early in their career to accelerate salary growth.

Another echoed this sentiment, noting that while the first salary does set a benchmark, the immediate need for employment might outweigh the desire for a higher starting figure. They suggested evaluating whether the company's reputation would add value to the resume, even if the pay was modest. This split in responses reflects broader tensions in Singapore's job market regarding fairness, employer power, and the evolving expectations of a new generation entering the workforce.

In related news, another Singaporean story circulated about a young woman expressing frustration after her father was suddenly laid off despite years of loyalty and hard work. The company had decided to relocate production to Malaysia, leaving the father unemployed. Her post underscored the precariousness of job security for older workers in a globalizing economy and added another layer to the conversation about employment stability and worker value.

Meanwhile, a separate viral social media post by a foreigner living in Singapore touched on the city's dual identity as an expat paradise and a source of exhaustion for locals. The foreigner expressed guilt about labeling Singapore a paradise, acknowledging that its beauty and efficiency were built by generations of local Singaporeans.

These narratives together paint a complex picture of Singapore's labor landscape-one where fresh graduates debate appropriate compensation, mid-career workers face displacement, and the gap between expat experiences and local realities becomes increasingly visible





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