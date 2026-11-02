Kimi Antonelli wins F1 title in Mexico at 20 years and 68 days, youngest champion ever

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli clinched the Formula 1 world championship with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history at 20 years and 68 days. The podium ceremony saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton lift the new champion aloft in a display of mutual respect.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won the Formula 1 world championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history at 20 years and 68 days.

He finished third on the podium behind Max Verstappen and his mentor Lewis Hamilton, a result that sealed the title. Antonelli broke Sebastian Vettel's record of 23 years and 134 days, which had stood until now. He is the sport's 36th champion and only the third driver from Italy to claim the crown. Italy had waited 73 years for this moment, their first champion since the great Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Also read Antonelli wins F1 title at 20 as Verstappen takes Mexico City GP

Antonelli also joined Juan Manuel Fangio, Jacques Villeneuve and Hamilton as the only drivers to win the title in their sophomore season. The scale of the achievement was clear as everyone in the paddock, and seemingly across Mexico City, wanted to congratulate F1's gallant young charger. He cried as his race engineer Pete Bonnington congratulated him during the slow-down lap, urging his young charge to Get in there, Kimi! Champion of the world!

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After the race he embraced his parents Marco and Veronica and younger sister Maggie, and did likewise more than once with his Mercedes teammates. It was touching to see the fraternal delight with which Hamilton congratulated him. Verstappen also hugged the Antonelli family before doing likewise with their son, a classy gesture even though the Dutchman knows the Italian will be his main opposition in the future.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who started his own career handling car park duties at Imola, embraced his countryman. The two shared that mystical national kinship that linked modern F1 with its distant past when Giuseppe Farina and Ascari ruled the roost.

Then came another moment as the three drivers left the podium. Hamilton quietly tapped Verstappen's shoulders and then nodded at Kimi, and without the need for words each took hold of one of his legs and hoisted him aloft. It was one of those touching displays of mutual respect that you never forget. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the new world champion can be one of the greats and has nothing to prove.

The coronation came after Antonelli had looked at the moon and manifested his dream, while last week the tears welled in Marco Antonelli's eyes as he was told just how cool his boy is. The result caps a remarkable rise for a driver raised by Marco and Veronica, whose deep love of the sport and honourable behaviour have made him a popular figure in the paddock.

Mexico City Grand Prix Drama

Beyond the title fight, the Mexico weekend underlined why Formula 1 is called the Piranha Club, an easy world in which to let your inner cynicism carry you away. Esteban Ocon was summarily dismissed prematurely from Haas for as yet unexplained reasons. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was in trouble for fending off an intrusive fan who tried to embrace him while taking one of those dreaded selfies.

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Liam Lawson's career at Racing Bulls may be in jeopardy in favour of a promising young Bulgarian Formula 2 racer, even though the New Zealander has been devouring points lately like they are lovely chocolate honeycomb sweets. Lawson currently has 83 points and sits ninth overall, best-of-the-rest outside the top-four teams. That is no mean feat, and he deserves to keep his ride. Yet every so often you see things that restore your faith in human nature.

This weekend it was Antonelli's long-awaited coronation, the post-race scenes highly charged with emotion as the paddock and the Mexican capital celebrated the sport's newest champion. As an enthusiastic adolescent, and for the last 40 years as a professional journalist covering the sport, I have witnessed a lot of men being crowned world champion. It is always easy to buy into their dreams as the miracle happens.

Journalist Recalls Past Champions

I remember as a teenager being happy when Jackie Stewart won his first title in 1969, because a photo of him helming the BRM H16 through Silverstone's Copse corner in 1967 turned me on to F1. Later, still as a fan, I was happy to see Emerson Fittipaldi, James Hunt and Mario Andretti win. By the time I was working in F1, I was really happy for Ayrton Senna in 1988 having worked with him in F3.

Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, Hamilton, Jenson Button and Lando Norris were all memorable, enjoyable occasions. But there is just something about Kimi. It is not even his tender age. It is the way he has been raised by Marco and Veronica, his deep love of the sport and the honourable way he behaves.

Future of the New Champion

There is simply nothing not to like about this kid. He is going to be around for a long time, and he is the perfect antidote to the Piranha Club face of F1. If that is not cause for further celebration, it is hard to know what is.