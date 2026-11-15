Kebun Baru Bird Corner Shows How Third Places Keep Singapore Seniors Connected

A Singapore study of informal gathering spots like the Kebun Baru Bird Corner shows how everyday spaces help seniors stay socially connected, with experts citing movable chairs, shade and programming as key.

A new look at the Kebun Baru Bird Corner shows how informal neighbourhood spaces help Singapore seniors stay socially connected, with experts pointing to movable chairs, shade and regular programming as the ingredients that turn everyday spots into places of belonging.

For more than 35 years, cab driver Bashir Peermohamad has made the Kebun Baru Bird Corner part of his morning routine. Three to four times a week, he spends about four hours each time there with his feathered companions. The 69-year-old Yishun resident has eight birds, all zebra doves, with the youngest named Ah Boy barely eight months old. To Bashir, the corner is an international exchange, where birds hanging in cages show off their vocal prowess from every direction.

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Here, you get to admire all kinds of birds singing, he said, binoculars in hand as he tried to catch a glimpse of his pet birds from afar. I can recognise my birds from their singing. The community around him is just as diverse. I have, like, 100 friends here, he quipped.

Bird Corner Functions As Social Third Place

They come from all over Singapore, even as far as Bukit Batok, Jurong East and Boon Lay. For men like Bashir, the bird corner is more than a place to indulge in a hobby. It is what sociologists call a third place, somewhere outside the home and the workplace where people gather and find a sense of belonging.

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Such informal gathering spots like coffee shops and neighbourhood markets can play an important role in helping seniors stay socially connected as they age. When The Straits Times met Bashir on Oct 26, he was sharing a breakfast of toast and kopi with two other bird hobbyists. When this reporter asked if they could pose for photos together, his two companions shied away.

Unperturbed, Bashir walked to a nearby field and called out to two other men, who readily agreed to pose with him. These are my buddies, too, he said, pointing to retired laundry operator Mohamed Rosman, 65, and part-time pump attendant Omar Ahmad, 71. The three men pulled up plastic chairs at a corner and started chatting about their pet birds. Rosman, an Ang Mo Kio resident, has been a familiar figure at the bird corner for about 40 years.

He visits daily, spending four hours there with his 10 zebra doves. If my birds don't come here for sun-tanning, they will feel sad, he said in a serious tone. If my birds don't come here for sun-tanning, they will feel sad, he said in a serious tone. He spends about $40 monthly on his 10 birds of different species and brings a different one to the corner once or twice weekly on his days off.

I enjoy coming here, hang up my bird cage and chit-chat with friends, he said. Omar, who lives in Punggol, has made the bird corner his frequent haunt for 30 years. Asked if they had joined any activities at an active ageing centre, or AAC, the men shook their heads. I don't like to stay indoors and take part in the organised activities, said Bashir.

I'm healthy, so I prefer to walk and mix around as I like. The bird corner illustrates how everyday neighbourhood spaces can become natural gathering spots, offering sunlight, fresh air and seating where people can gather and interact. The term third place was coined by American sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book The Great Good Place. It refers to the social surroundings separate from the two primary environments of home, the first place, and work, the second place.

Key Features Encourage Senior Social Gatherings

Associate Professor Emi Kiyota, director for the Centre for Environment and Ageing Well at National University of Singapore's College of Design and Engineering, said three key features that encourage spontaneous social gatherings, particularly among older men, are an open space with movable chairs, natural ventilation and shade. Movable chairs allow people to arrange their seating however they like, while shade and natural ventilation make these outdoor spaces more comfortable for lingering.

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Informal spaces can become an ibasho, Japanese for a place to be, where people feel a sense of belonging, both physically and psychologically, said Kiyota, who is studying how informal, community-led gathering spaces support ageing in place in Singapore's neighbourhoods. She has observed that while older men tend to gather informally in familiar places, women are more willing to join organised activities at AACs.

Paulin Straughan, director of the Centre for Research on Successful Ageing at the Singapore Management University, said a third place can be any well-located and well-equipped shared space where seniors can gather. These include more formal spaces, such as AACs, community clubs and libraries. But having a physical space may not be enough. What happens there matters, too.

Purposeful Programming Transforms Spaces Into Places

One key characteristic of an impactful third place is purposeful programming, said Straughan. While activities need not be designed around specific outcomes, they can turn spaces into places where friendships take root.

For instance, an exercise corner with age-appropriate equipment may attract seniors to work out on their own. But organise a daily group exercise session with music, and the same corner can become a regular place where seniors build friendships that extend beyond their workouts. Neighbourhood hawker centres and coffee shops also have tremendous potential, Straughan added.

If we intentionally transform them into community kitchens, it will be so cool to be able to stroll down to our hawker centre, meet friends at our regular tables and enjoy good food and fellowship at every meal, she said. Such programming should grow organically from the community, she said. A void deck where residents do not naturally congregate, for instance, is unlikely to become a third place simply by design.

Instead, adding fans, comfortable tables and chairs and a refreshment corner could make it more inviting. Neighbours could be encouraged to meet regularly to share home-baked treats over tea and coffee. Kiyota cited the work of William Whyte, an American researcher who studied public spaces in New York City, and identified seven elements that attract people. These are places to sit, connections to the street, sunlight and shade, trees and greenery, water, food, and what he calls triangulation.

The last refers to features such as sculptures, fountains or performances that provide strangers with a shared point of interest and encourage spontaneous interaction. These findings remind us that we may already have many of the things we need, said Kiyota. The key is to use them well.