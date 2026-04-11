From Burnout to Backpacking: Singaporean Quits Job for Year-Long Solo Adventure Across Asia

A young Singaporean, Jennifer Hong, traded her corporate job for a year-long solo backpacking trip across Asia, visiting 11 countries and finding clarity and independence through travel.

For many, the length of an overseas trip is limited by how much annual leave they have. There's no such limit for Jennifer Hong, however. In fact, the 27-year-old didn't return to Singapore for a whole year because she was busy travelling around Asia and documenting her journey via social media.

In December 2024, Jennifer told her friends that she would be embarking on an overland tripa type of travel covering long distances and exploring relatively remote areas over a long period of timefrom Singapore to Kazakhstan. 'All of them assumed I was just flying there, because the concept of slow, overland travel was very confusing to them,' she told AsiaOne in an interview on April 6. 'But once they started watching my vlogs and saw how I documented my trips, they understood what I was doing.' Jennifer, who had been working for two years as a secretary at the health ministry while double-hatting at one of its statutory boards, quit her job that same month so that she could travel full-time. What was supposed to be a five-month trip eventually turned into a year-long one, with her visiting a total of 11 countries.\The young Singaporean shared that she left her full-time job due to a combination of factors, including burnout, stress, family issues, and job instability. 'All of it added up, and I knew that I needed a change of scenery,' she said. She embarked on the overland trip on Dec 27, 2024, and returned to Singapore in February this year, just in time for Chinese New Year. Now, Jennifer is taking a break from travelling to focus on caring for her grandmother, who suffered a bad fall. But this isn't the end for Jennifer, who plans to continue exploring the world full-time. When Jennifer first told her mother that she wanted to travel around Asia for several months, her mother was unfazed. 'My family is comfortable with me travelling alone because they know I'm independent,' Jennifer explained. She later found out that her mother had even downloaded Instagram to follow her on the journey. While she has travelled by herself ever since she was 17 — with the longest being a trip to Mongolia for 13 days in January 2024 — this was Jennifer's first solo backpacking trip, so she gave herself five months to complete it. 'I've always enjoyed solo travel. I find real joy in it because I get to have unrushed mornings, plan my own itinerary, and meet nice people overseas,' she said. Before embarking on the overland trip, Jennifer knew she didn't want to just fly to one country and stay there for months. After doing some research, she planned a point A-to-point B overland route with assistance from ChatGPT. Besides helping to figure out which countries she could pass through, the AI chatbot also suggested Kazakhstan as the ending point of her trip, as she wouldn't have to rush through her travels given the five-month timeframe. Her itinerary initially covered seven countries — Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, China, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Jennifer, however, reached her destination after only 114 days. While that was supposed to mark the end of her journey, Jennifer didn't want to stop there and extended her trip to include Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia. 'I felt a bit lazy to go back. But more than that, the people I met along the way kept hyping me up to continue,' she told us. By the time she reached Kazakhstan, Jennifer felt that there was 'still so much to see'. She added: 'I also realised I still had things to figure out in my life, and going home immediately wouldn't have helped me gain that clarity. So I decided to keep travelling.' For a while, Jennifer also contemplated extending the trip to Europe, especially since many of her social media followers encouraged it. 'But I was quite hesitant. Europe felt like a completely new territory to me since I've mostly travelled within Southeast and East Asia all my life. So I decided to set Georgia as my end point, explore it properly, and then fly back to Singapore.'\Jennifer also shared a quote with us: 'If you get on the wrong train, get off at the first stop. The longer you stay, the more expensive it gets.' It made her think of the risk of pushing her limits. 'I was worried that if I continued travelling to Europe and things got expensive, I might run out of money and struggle to get back home,' she said. The young woman spent between two weeks and a month in each country, except for Armenia and Georgia, where she stayed for five days and three months, respectively. While it's hard for her to choose a favourite destination out of the 11 countries she visited, Jennifer said she had the most memories in Georgia. 'Georgia has a one-year free visa for Singaporeans. I was there in late August… I was in a small town. I love it because it’s very chill and there was so much to explore. I'd definitely go back,' Jennifer said. When asked about advice for aspiring solo travellers, Jennifer suggested that they focus on creating a realistic budget and packing only the essentials. 'Before the trip, I did some research and realised that the things I would need are very minimal. I’m also not a very materialistic person, so I can live without fancy clothes or makeup,' she said. She also advised them to plan the trip to their personal preferences, and not to simply follow the social media influencers’ itineraries. 'Plan your own itinerary. Go where you want to go. Don't compare your travel experience with other people. Do it at your own pace,' she said. Jennifer, who enjoys creating content on social media, also advised aspiring travellers to document their journey. 'I really enjoy documenting the trip because it's like a memory box for me to look back at,' she said. 'You can create content and monetize your content. Even if you don’t monetize it, it's really nice to look back at and relive the memories.' Jennifer believes her overland trip has helped her to improve her adaptability. 'I'm more adaptable. For example, my original plan was to go to Uzbekistan first. But due to border closures, I had to change the route,' she said. 'I've learnt to embrace changes. I also feel I'm more open-minded. I've met people from different backgrounds, religions, and social classes. They are all very different, but they are all very nice.' Despite the challenges, Jennifer has no regrets about quitting her job to travel the world. 'I'd definitely do it again. It was the best decision I've ever made. I really wanted to change my life. This gave me the time to reflect and think about what I wanted to do in life,' she said. 'I did it for myself. I got to know myself better. I got to discover who I am.





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