From Cabin Crew to Fishmonger: Amber Tan Revives Failing Seafood Business After Heartbreak

Amber Tan, a former Singapore Airlines flight attendant, turned a personal and business crisis into a second career. After her ex-boyfriend left a struggling seafood business in her name, she fought to settle debts, manage operations, and eventually rebuild Pao Ge Seafood single-handedly while raising a newborn. Her journey from near collapse to running a lively wholesale stall highlights resilience, cost-cutting ingenuity, and a commitment to honest work in the wet market trade.

Amber Tan , a former Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, transformed her life by taking over a failing seafood business originally started with her ex-boyfriend. After leaving SIA in 2019 and working briefly as a model, she met her ex-boyfriend and invested her life savings of $170,000 into Pao Ge Seafood in 2023, while he contributed $60,000.

However, the business struggled from the beginning due to his inability to manage payments to suppliers and operational costs. Amber, who became pregnant during this period, stopped injecting funds at five months pregnant to save for her child. Her ex-boyfriend grew indifferent, often dropping her at the fishing port before going gambling. By 2025, the business neared collapse and their relationship ended amid his repeated infidelities.

After they separated, he abandoned outstanding payments to suppliers, leaving Amber to handle them because the company was under her name. Despite postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter, Amber resolved to keep the business afloat. At one point in December, the company account had only $300 left. She seriously considered giving up but decided against it to recover her $170,000 investment.

She poured more savings into paying suppliers and continuing fish shipments. Now, Amber runs Pao Ge Seafood alone at Jurong Fishery Port. She sorts seafood, fulfills online orders, uses her social media following to create videos, and hosts livestreams to expand sales. To cut costs, she dismissed an employee and handles deliveries herself, even carrying over 10kg to save $10 on transport.

She expressed gratitude to the supportive vendors at the fishery port, many of whom initially gave her curious stares as a young woman in that environment. Some older sellers would offer her free items to take home. Amber hopes the wet market trade thrives and believes her work is honest and a durable skill. Her story is a reminder to love oneself and seize opportunities





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amber Tan Pao Ge Seafood Singapore Airlines Cabin Crew Fishmonger Jurong Fishery Port Startup Small Business Resilience Postpartum Depression Livestream Sales Wet Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supply Boat Sinks After Collision Near Pasir Panjang Terminal, Three DeadA supply boat collided with a landing craft near Pasir Panjang Terminal at about 9:30 am on June 12, sinking and killing three crew members. Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Police Coast Guard and SCDF Marine Division launched immediate rescue and diving operations, recovered the bodies and continue searches, while port activities remain unaffected.

Read more »

China Sanctions Philippine Defense Secretary, Worsening Diplomatic TiesBeijing imposes sanctions on Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, banning him and his family from entry and prohibiting business dealings, citing harmful remarks. The Philippines calls it an unfriendly act preferring diplomacy.

Read more »

American Author Adam Castillo Detained in Myanmar After Publishing Book on CoupAdam Castillo, a former US Marine and security executive, was arrested upon returning to Myanmar where he runs a business. His detention follows the release of his book criticizing both the military regime and US sanctions, and comes after he reportedly urged Washington to broker peace for resource access.

Read more »

PSA Corporation appeals conviction and fine over 2017 workplace fatalityPort operator PSA Corporation Limited is appealing its conviction and S$225,000 fine for the 2017 death of employee Lee Swee Loong at Keppel Terminal. The 29-year-old was crushed during crane maintenance. PSA was found guilty of failing to ensure employee safety under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Read more »

Flower Market frenzy: Nathan Hartono shines spotlight on local store selling crochet flowersIf you didn't manage to get your hands on the plush flowers at Cj Hendry's Flower Market pop-up in Singapore, there are other places where you can get similar blooms. In an Instagram video on Thursday (June 11), local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono shone the spotlight on local business Ivy Wonder.

Read more »

Some people are making guns with 3D printers, a new law seeks to cancel their print jobsA first-of-its-kind law in New York could force 3D printers sold for homes and business to come equipped with technology blocking them from making guns.The new requirement, also under consideration in California, attempts to thwart the latest technique for producing untraceable 'ghost guns' that have turned up in crimes.

Read more »