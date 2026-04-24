From Corporate to Crops: Singaporeans Finding Fulfillment as Farmers in Johor

Increasing numbers of Singaporeans are leaving behind high-paying corporate jobs to pursue a life of farming in Johor, Malaysia, driven by a desire for self-sufficiency, a connection with nature, and a more meaningful existence. This article explores the motivations and challenges faced by these individuals as they navigate the agricultural landscape across the Causeway.

The relentless pursuit of a fulfilling life, coupled with the practical limitations of land availability in a densely populated Singapore , is driving a growing number of Singapore ans to seek agricultural opportunities across the Causeway in Johor , Malaysia .

These individuals, formerly entrenched in the corporate world, are embracing the challenges and rewards of farming, prioritizing self-sufficiency, a connection with nature, and a sense of purpose over the comforts and financial security of their previous careers. The stories of Mr. Imran Aljunied, Nabilah Bagarib and Ashraf Bakar, and Will Chua exemplify this emerging trend, showcasing diverse motivations and approaches to establishing successful agricultural ventures in Johor.

Mr. Imran Aljunied, once navigating the complexities of office life in Singapore, now dedicates his days to the meticulous care of crops in Ulu Tiram, Johor. This transition wasn't simply a career change; it was a philosophical shift. He articulates a deep-seated belief in the role of a farmer as a steward of the land, finding profound satisfaction in contributing to the natural world while simultaneously achieving a sense of independence.

This perspective highlights a growing desire among some Singaporeans to move away from consumerism and towards a more sustainable and meaningful lifestyle. The limited space and high cost of land in Singapore make such aspirations difficult to realize domestically, making Johor an attractive alternative. The challenges are significant, requiring resilience and adaptability, but the rewards – a life lived in harmony with nature and a sense of self-reliance – are deemed worthwhile by those who make the leap.

The narrative isn't solely about escaping the corporate grind; it's about actively choosing a different path, one rooted in tangible work and a direct connection to the source of sustenance. Further south in Desaru, Nabilah Bagarib, a former psychologist, and her husband Ashraf Bakar have transformed a modest agricultural beginning into a thriving regional business and a popular destination for visitors. Their farm boasts a diverse array of animals, including sheep, camels, and ostriches, demonstrating an ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit.

For Ashraf, who previously worked in construction and trade, the transition has not only been personally fulfilling but also financially advantageous. He reports earning more now than during his previous career, and views the farm as a sustainable, ‘evergreen’ business with the potential to provide for future generations. This aspect is crucial – the desire to build something lasting, something that transcends individual gain and contributes to a family legacy.

Will Chua, a Singapore permanent resident, similarly traded a substantial six-figure salary for the uncertainties of farming, driven by a realization that happiness doesn't equate to material wealth. He discovered that a simpler life, focused on intrinsic values, was far more rewarding.

However, these success stories are not without their caveats. The farmers emphasize the importance of patience, navigating complex land regulations, and forging strong, trustworthy partnerships with local communities. These factors are essential for ensuring the viability of their ventures in Johor. The journey requires significant financial sacrifice and a willingness to embrace the unpredictable nature of agriculture.

It’s a testament to their commitment that they persevere despite these hurdles, driven by a shared vision of a better, more meaningful life





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Johor Farming Agriculture Lifestyle Career Change Self-Sufficiency Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johor Bahru’s Taman Pelangi set for facelift as RTS fuels high-density boomOne of Johor Bahru’s older townships is seeing land prices surge ahead of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link’s opening in January 2027, analysts say. This mirrors a wider shift in the state capital’s retail landscape.

Read more »

Johor Bahru's Culinary Scene: A Trip Back in TimeMediacorp Gold 905's Denise Tan explores Johor Bahru's hidden culinary gems, focusing on traditional flavors and nostalgic experiences found off the beaten path, particularly in Kampung Simpang Arang and surrounding areas. The journey highlights the cultural significance of the region and its Orang Seletar heritage.

Read more »

Off-duty healthcare worker rushes to aid driver after car falls into ravine in Johor, goes viralAn off-duty frontliner has earned plaudits from netizens after a video of her endangering herself to help the driver of a car that fell into a ravine in Malaysia went viral.

Read more »

Singaporeans Discuss Work-Life Balance and Sleep SchedulesA Reddit thread reveals the diverse sleep routines of working adults in Singapore, highlighting the challenges of balancing work, family, and personal life. Responses range from those enjoying 9pm bedtimes to individuals working multiple shifts and getting only a few hours of sleep.

Read more »

Single for longer: Why Singaporeans are delaying marriage and parenthoodFrom shifting priorities to modern dating pressures, more Singaporeans are delaying relationships – with ripple effects on marriage and family life.

Read more »

Malaysians in Singapore Adopt Singaporean Habits and Travel TrendsA TikToker observes that Malaysians working in Singapore are increasingly adopting habits common among Singaporeans, including walking more, frequenting hawker centers, and traveling to destinations like Japan and South Korea.

Read more »