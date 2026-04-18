From Fragments to Fiction Prize: Ratna Damayanti Taha's Journey to Literary Acclaim

Ratna Damayanti Taha, a stay-at-home mother of four, has won the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize for her novel Mind The Gap, a coming-of-age story set against Singapore's MRT expansion. The win, a lifelong dream, is the culmination of years of nurturing her passion for writing, inspired by family and a philosophy of embracing imperfection.

Ratna Damayanti Taha , a 44-year-old stay-at-home mother of four, has achieved a significant milestone, winning the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize for her novel Mind The Gap . The manuscript, which she dedicated three hours each weekday to crafting between February and June 2025, explores the coming-of-age journey of a young Malay girl named Nora, set against the backdrop of Singapore's evolving MRT system from the 1990s to the present.

The novel delves into complex themes of meritocracy, race, and self-discovery as Nora navigates her identity amidst societal changes. The prestigious win, accompanied by S$25,000 and a publishing contract, still feels dreamlike for Ratna. She recalls the emotional moment in July 2025 when she delivered five copies of her manuscript to the Epigram Books office. Stepping out into the bright Singaporean heat, she was overcome with relief and joy, a culmination of a lifelong aspiration. This profound sense of accomplishment stemmed from finally realizing a childhood dream, a moment so significant it prompted a quiet call to her husband, simply to hear his voice. Ratna’s profound love for storytelling was nurtured from a young age, primarily through the improvised bedtime tales spun by her father, a shift worker. Her mother, a former librarian, further fostered this passion by bringing home a diverse array of books, encouraging Ratna to read aloud and practice her pronunciation. It was in Primary 5 that Ratna first recognized her potential as a writer when her English teacher, Mrs Irene De Silva, selected her composition for a class reading. This validation, coupled with later encouragement from her secondary school Malay language teacher, Ms Roziyah, significantly bolstered her confidence. Ms Roziyah’s approach to feedback, particularly her encouraging note on a poorly scored composition, taught Ratna the invaluable lesson that imperfection is a part of the creative process and that it's acceptable not to excel constantly. Her creative endeavors often manifested in fragmented forms – verses for her children, poems reflecting her emotions, and observational sketches of people. However, the pandemic provided a catalyst for her to complete a full narrative. Her father's isolation due to COVID-19 restrictions and his sharing of his youth stories, particularly his experiences sailing pilgrims for the Hajj, inspired Ratna to preserve his memories. These conversations led to a short story in Malay about an elderly man finding connection with a teenage boy with autism, a narrative that resonated deeply and led her to submit her work to the Golden Point Award. This poignant story, described as a love letter to her father, highlighted the enduring power of human connection amidst challenging times





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