Disney+ The Remarried Empress press conference addresses all-Korean cast in European setting

Director Cho Soo-won and stars Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon discussed the Disney+ adaptation of The Remarried Empress at a Seoul press conference on Nov 3, addressing the all-Korean cast in a European-inspired fantasy setting. The 10-episode series is now available on Disney+.

The Disney+ series The Remarried Empress is now available on the platform, following a press conference in Seoul on Nov 3 where the creative team addressed questions about its all-Korean cast in a European-inspired setting.

The show adapts a web novel and webtoon phenomenon that has amassed 2.97 billion views worldwide. The romance fantasy follows Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) after her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), demands a divorce to elevate runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se-young). The story unfolds in a distinctly European-inspired royal court, and the announcement of an all-Korean cast sparked intense debate among fans over the apparent disconnect with the Western-inspired mediaeval setting.

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Veteran director Cho Soo-won (Pinocchio, 2014; I Hear Your Voice, 2013) addressed the concerns by emphasising the importance of building a tangible world that the audience could believe, placing physical authenticity at the centre of his approach. I wanted the spaces the characters inhabit to feel grounded and physical, Cho said. According to Disney+, the imperial palace of the Eastern Empire was filmed at Schleissheim Palace in Germany.

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Cast Debates All Korean Ensemble

The gardens where Navier develops a relationship with her new love interest, Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), were shot at Kromeriz Gardens in the Czech Republic. In the streets of Kutna Hora, also in the Czech Republic, the production placed shopfronts bearing Korean-language signs, blending into the classic European architecture to bring the unique story setting to life. Thanks to strong backing from our production company, we undertook extensive pre-production and scouted numerous international locations, Cho said.

When we stumbled upon a castle in Germany, I thought, This is it. We are going to have so much fun here. Ju, who plays the conflicted Emperor Sovieshu, openly admitted his initial hesitation regarding the cultural mismatch. It felt completely unfamiliar, the 44-year-old actor recalled.

I caught myself wondering, Is this a drama I can sample, look at or digest. But someone I trust pushed me to take the bite. In hindsight, I realised I was holding a prejudice. It is like being completely comfortable with Korean broth, but suddenly hesitant when someone calls it soup.

Actor Builds Performance Around European Aesthetic

To ground his performance within the Western aesthetic, Ju drew on traditional Korean period drama sensibilities. While working from the base script, we spent a great deal of time analysing expressions and speech patterns from past works to hit the right balance, he said. We kept testing subtle phrasing to ensure every scene felt authentic. Navigating the tonality of the source material presented another challenge.

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First launched as a web novel in 2018 before being adapted into a wildly popular 2019 webtoon, the intellectual property carried contrasting vibes across mediums. The original web novel carries a darker, more serious tone, whereas the webtoon adaptation is brighter and more playful, Cho noted. I tried to find a middle ground to establish the overall tone of our live-action series. We did our best to remain faithful to the original, and I hope long-time fans will enjoy it.

To condense the expansive lore into a tight 10-episode run, the creative team sharpened the focus on the central character dynamics. The original work features numerous sub-plots and an expansive ensemble cast, said actress Shin, 42. Our adaptation zeroes in on the four central figures, streamlining their arcs into a 10-episode narrative that leans into the most dramatic, entertaining, and provocative elements of the story. Ultimately, Ju believes the show high-concept romance fantasy aligns naturally with its streaming home.

Director Adapts Source Material for Streaming

The entire tone and manner of the series are rooted in fantasy, making it a natural fit for Disney+, Ju added. Growing up, Disney was our gateway into a world of dreams, hope and imagination. They have always produced works that fulfil our fantasies rather than relying strictly on realism. I think The Remarried Empress does the exact same thing.