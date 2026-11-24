Japan is drawing auto suppliers into defense production as Tokyo pursues its largest military buildup since World War Two, with ATLA funding and pairing firms with arms makers. Aster now earns a tenth of revenue from defense, powering Anduril drones.

Japan is encouraging its auto suppliers to join the country's biggest military buildup since World War Two, according to interviews with nine people including government officials, company executives and an advisor to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet.

The push is supported by the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), which oversees defense ministry procurement and has been evaluating suppliers, pairing them with arms firms and offering new funding streams. Aster, a manufacturer that long supplied parts for Toyota vehicles, now uses its electric motors to power drones built by US military technology company Anduril. Defense work has grown to a tenth of revenue since it entered the sector last year.

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Japanese auto suppliers embrace defense contracting

Drones are a much better business, chief executive Takenobu Hongo said of Aster's embrace of defense contracting, which has long been viewed warily by citizens of a country shaped by decades of pacifism. At the moment, for us, automotive motors aren't very profitable. Takaichi's government hopes tapping existing industrial supply chains will speed up Japan's security transformation as it bolsters defenses against threats from nuclear-armed neighbors China, Russia and North Korea.

The rearmament efforts are backed by Tokyo's chief security partner, the United States, which is pressing allies to increase spending on armed forces. The buildup also offers an important diversification avenue to Japan's once world-leading auto industry. The country's factories built nearly 900,000 fewer vehicles in 2025 than a decade earlier, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

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Reuters is reporting for the first time details of the industry's nascent push into the defense sector and how it is supported by ATLA. An advisor to Takaichi's cabinet, Koko Kato, has also played a role in helping steer the industry's transformation. If there is a synergy between defense and autos, carmakers should take the opportunity, she said.

Kato told Reuters she oversaw changes in February to a separate trade ministry program aimed at helping auto suppliers diversify into defense and other industries. ATLA said in response to Reuters questions that it serves as a point of contact to help companies seeking to enter the defense industry and that it will continue to work with other government departments to encourage new entrants.

Takaichi government pledges new security strategy

Takaichi's government has pledged to lay out a new security strategy by year-end, including a road map for bolstering an arms industry that was initially dismantled after Japan's World War Two defeat. The plan builds on Japan's legacy as a manufacturing powerhouse. Despite its auto industry's recent decline, Japan is still the world's third-largest vehicle-producing nation.

The industry manufactures more than 8 million vehicles a year and supports one in 10 jobs, with some 70,000 companies making an enormous array of components. Skills prized in auto manufacturing, such as precision and electronics manufacturing, as well as quality control, are relevant to arms production, said Pontus Haggstrom, a Japan-based adviser to the auto industry and former CEO of Stellantis Japan. The industry also knows how to produce complex products reliably and at scale, he added.

The case for Japan to draw on domestic manufacturing has also grown as American arms makers struggle to replenish arsenals depleted by conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. Tokyo was the destination for about a tenth of US weapon exports in 2021-25, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

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Customers tell us their traditional suppliers don't have the capacity, said Hiroko Suzuki, the chief executive of car-engine component maker Kyowa Industrial, which has received a growing number of orders for prototype drone engines. While Kyowa has long made missile-related components, the defense sideline now comprises 10% of annual sales, up from 3% in spring 2025. Some auto suppliers are also eyeing opportunities to sell to US and European military contractors.

ATLA has been holding events in Tokyo to connect Japanese suppliers with potential Western clients. Some 48 Japanese companies from various industries took part in a September event, twice as many as last year, the procurement agency said. ATLA, which in October launched a funding program for the development and testing of new military technology, has encouraged some auto suppliers to produce components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Japan plans to arm fleets of attack drones

The agency has said it is willing to provide millions of dollars in support to projects that advance to prototype development. The upcoming national security strategy is expected to outline plans to arm Japan with fleets of attack and interceptor drones of the kind that have reshaped warfare elsewhere. But domestic industrial production is tiny: The country exported just over 1,100 drones last year.

By comparison, neighboring Taiwan sold roughly 123,000 UAVs to overseas clients, according to trade figures compiled by Taiwan's Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology. While fiscal constraints are likely to force Tokyo to rethink some existing orders for missiles and aircraft, such is Japan's need for UAVs that drone-related spending will likely be ringfenced, according to an official familiar with budget plans.

Toru Tokushige, CEO of Japanese dronemaker Terra Drone, said ATLA officials recently introduced him to Kaaz, a maker of racing car parts that has developed a small gasoline-powered aircraft engine. Tapping auto suppliers could significantly increase Japan's drone-building capacity, he said. A spokesperson for Kaaz said it has consulted with ATLA and is actively pursuing the development of engines for military drones.

Ishikawa Energy Research, a drone startup that attended ATLA's September forum, is also seeking military applications for its gasoline engine-powered drone.