ERP 2 OBU Data to Be Used for Criminal Investigations from January 2027

From January 2027, data from ERP 2 on-board units will be used to prevent, detect and solve crimes, with police access governed by existing Home Team safeguards, while LTA will also use it to enforce vehicle-related offences.

From January 2027, information stored on the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) on-board units (OBUs) is expected to be used to prevent, detect and solve crimes.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming, speaking in Parliament on Nov 3, said ERP 2 OBU data will be among the investigation and intelligence tools made available to the authorities in the effort to fight crime. Goh was replying to a question from Jackson Lam (Nee Soon GRC), who asked if the ERP 2 system can be used for law enforcement and what safeguards will be put in place to control such access.

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Lam also asked how long vehicle-specific data from OBUs can be retained. Goh said the police will only retain data for as long as necessary to complete criminal investigations or court proceedings. He added that access and use of ERP 2 data by law enforcement agencies will be bound by the same legal and data governance safeguards that apply to all other sensors or information sources.

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Legal Safeguards for ERP 2 Data Access

Goh said ERP 2 data will be subject to safeguards on its access and use, as with other data used by the Home Team. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in September said the new ERP system will be used in enforcement efforts in vehicle-related offences, such as illegal cross-border taxis, deregistered vehicles, the use of off-peak cars driven outside their permitted hours and the use of vehicles - such as those on lay-up and keeping schemes - that should not be driven on roads.

These were already enforced under the previous ERP system, she added. Unused vehicles on the lay-up scheme need to be kept at a designated garage address, and vehicle owners are temporarily exempted from paying road tax. Those on the keeping scheme are deregistered or special-category vehicles that have to be kept in a private compound for static display purposes.

Tin Pei Ling (Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC) earlier in the Nov 3 sitting asked what measures have been put in place to protect the use of ERP 2 data. In her reply, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling said the OBUs are designed with a high level of security and encryption.

Security Measures for ERP 2 On-Board Units

She added that the system conforms to stringent international technical standards and strict regulations by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to ensure safety, reliability and interoperability. Sun said: Data stored in the OBUs cannot be directly accessed by motorists. That is not the intention. So, any data transmitted by the OBUs can only be accessed by the Government and is stored in a secure environment.

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She added that data collected on individual vehicles is aggregated and anonymised when transferred to LTA's backend system for traffic management and planning. But when specific vehicles have to be identified for enforcement purposes, LTA can retrieve location data from sensors and systems, she said. LTA in the past said there were no immediate plans to introduce distance-based charging when ERP 2 was first announced. Distance-based charging may come later in a future phase.

ERP 2 Road Markings Rollout Schedule

New ERP 2 road markings and signs will be rolled out across Singapore from October.