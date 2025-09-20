From Medals to Modern: How a Family Business Forged a New Path in Jewelry

Clare Leong, from a family with a long history in medal-making, transformed her business into Moss & Lupine, a jewelry brand that is nature-inspired and uses the unique art of enameling. This article explores the brand's origins, its signature enameling technique, its design inspiration, and how it transitioned from a B2B metalwork company to a recognized jewelry brand.

Clare Leong, after decades of experience in the family business of medal making, embarked on a creative venture, launching Moss & Lupine , a jewelry brand that marries nature-inspired designs with the artistry of enameling. Her family's company, Eng Leong Medallic Industries (ELM), established in 1968, boasts a rich history in designing and producing medals, plaques, trophies, and decorations.

ELM's clientele includes prominent institutions like the Singapore Armed Forces and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, with a notable achievement being the official medals for the 2015 Southeast Asian Games. Despite the company's sustained success, Leong felt a strong inclination to explore a different creative avenue. The nature of ELM's operations, primarily business-to-business, meant the company was largely unknown to the general public. Leong envisioned the potential of their expertise in a consumer-facing retail environment, leading her to consider how ELM's core capabilities could translate into a different market.\Leong's exploration of new ventures initially encompassed ideas like food products and pet-related items, but she ultimately found the best fit in the world of jewelry. What truly sets Moss & Lupine apart is its signature enameling technique, a complex process honed over decades of medal making. This technique involves fusing powdered glass onto a metal surface under high heat, resulting in a smooth, durable, and vibrant layer of color. For Leong, this felt like a natural extension of the company's existing skills. She had always been immersed in the family business, from assisting with tasks at a young age to eventually taking over management in her mid-thirties. While the transition into jewelry was initially met with some resistance within the company, Leong's desire to push boundaries and explore new creative avenues prevailed. Her personal passion for jewelry, inspired by her mother's treasured pieces and the family tradition of creating matching sets for her daughters, further fueled her vision for Moss & Lupine.\Moss & Lupine's design inspiration draws heavily from Leong's love for nature, particularly her experiences in forests and gardens. The brand's jewelry features floral and botanical elements such as calla lilies, peonies, and palm leaves. Each collection begins with a specific flower or natural element, which then becomes the focal point for expressing the brand's values. The brand's style has evolved from bold statement pieces to more wearable everyday designs, with collections like Anelise featuring delicate clover motifs in pastel enamels. As the collections have matured, the in-house design team has introduced more depth and texture through the incorporation of pearls, white sapphires, and a growing exploration of semi-precious stones, with an emphasis on form and silhouette, evident in the Lune collection. Leong, who collaborates closely with the design team, aims for designs that are clean, elegant, and possess an artistic feel. To build brand awareness, Moss & Lupine initially launched as an online store and has participated in events like the Boutiques Fair to allow customers to experience the jewelry firsthand. The brand has successfully navigated the shift from a behind-the-scenes metalwork company to a publicly recognized jewelry brand, showcasing the power of embracing new creative directions and translating traditional expertise into a contemporary market





