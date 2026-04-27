From Passion to Profit: How Two Young Men Built a Durian Business in Singapore

Patrick Chua and Jay Lee turned their shared love for durians into a successful business, PJ's Fruits, overcoming financial challenges and utilizing livestreaming to build a loyal customer base. The venture also fulfills a long-held dream of Patrick's father.

From uncertain beginnings to a thriving enterprise, the story of PJ's Fruits exemplifies the power of shared passion and entrepreneurial spirit. Patrick Chua and Jay Lee, two young men from distinct backgrounds, have successfully transformed their mutual love for durians into a flourishing business in Singapore .

Their journey, detailed in a recent interview with AsiaOne, highlights the challenges and rewards of pursuing a dream, particularly in a competitive market. The genesis of PJ's Fruits was a serendipitous encounter. Patrick Chua, having previously operated a general fruit store, found in Jay Lee a customer who shared his deep appreciation for the 'king of fruits'. This common ground sparked a conversation, which quickly evolved into a collaborative vision.

The name 'PJ's' itself is a testament to their partnership, derived from the initials of both founders, symbolizing a unified commitment to their venture. The path to success wasn't paved with ease. Both Patrick and Jay faced significant financial hurdles in the initial stages, pooling almost all of their personal savings to launch the business. The early days were marked by slow sales and the constant threat of excess inventory, a common struggle for new businesses.

Patrick’s personal connection to the durian trade adds another layer to the story. His father had previously attempted to establish a durian business in Singapore, but unfortunately, the venture did not succeed. Driven by a desire to honor his father’s ambition and fulfill an unachieved dream, Patrick relocated to Singapore with the determination to build a successful durian business. This familial motivation fueled his dedication and resilience throughout the challenging startup phase.

To overcome the initial sales slump, PJ's Fruits embraced the power of livestreaming. They would often broadcast late into the night, sometimes continuing until 3 am, in a desperate attempt to clear their stock. This unconventional approach proved surprisingly effective, attracting customers and building a loyal online following. One memorable instance involved clearing over 100 kilograms of durians during a late-night livestream, demonstrating the potential of direct engagement with consumers.

Today, PJ's Fruits has established a strong online presence, boasting over 5,000 followers on TikTok and videos garnering more than 72,500 views. This digital success is a testament to their innovative marketing strategies and the growing demand for high-quality durians. Jay Lee emphasizes the importance of taking calculated risks, stating that success is impossible without the willingness to try. Patrick Chua offers valuable advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, stressing the need for self-reinvention and creative problem-solving.

He believes that while hard work is essential, it must be coupled with a genuine passion for the chosen field and a proactive approach to making that passion a viable business. Their story is not just about selling durians; it’s about perseverance, adaptability, and the courage to pursue a dream, even in the face of adversity. It’s a narrative that resonates with young entrepreneurs and serves as an inspiration to those considering venturing into the world of business.

The success of PJ’s Fruits demonstrates that a unique product, combined with dedication and a willingness to embrace new strategies, can overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable results. Their journey underscores the transformative power of turning a shared passion into a thriving business, and fulfilling a family legacy in the process





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Durian Entrepreneurship Small Business Singapore Livestreaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm not comfortable telling my kids they don't have to share. Here's whyA playground clash over toys forced mum-of-two Jillian Lim to rethink the "let kids share when they're ready" trend in modern parenting and what it means to get children out of their comfort zones.

Read more »

German Automakers Face Intensifying Challenges in China's Slowing EconomyThe Beijing Auto Show highlights the growing competition from Chinese manufacturers and the impact of economic headwinds on German carmakers' market share in China.

Read more »

Singaporeans Rediscover 1990s SingTel Shares, Gaining Financial Control After DecadesHundreds of thousands of Singaporeans aged 50 and above are regaining control of SingTel shares purchased in the 1990s through a government initiative. Initially held under CPF management, these shares are now being transferred to personal accounts, offering seniors a potential financial windfall. The move reflects the success of Singapore’s push for a share-owning society but also highlights the challenges of passive investment and financial literacy.

Read more »

Asian Cocktail Scene: Minimalism, Regionality, and Zero-Proof Trends Redefining the IndustryThe Asian cocktail scene is setting new trends with a focus on minimalism, regionality, and zero-proof drinks. Bartenders from eight cities share how their bars are embracing local culture, precision, and sustainability, marking a new era in mixology.

Read more »