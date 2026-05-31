From Penang Influencer to Singapore Actor: Kevin Ye Wen's Journey

Kevin Ye Wen shares his humble beginnings, journey from Instagram influencer to actor, and his training under Dasmond Koh in Singapore.

Kevin Ye Wen , a 23-year-old Malaysian actor from Penang, recently shared his inspiring journey from a humble background to pursuing his acting dreams in Singapore.

In an interview with AsiaOne, he reflected on his childhood, where his mother worked as a florist and his father as a deliveryman, shaping his realistic outlook on life. At 13, while in secondary school, he discovered his passion for acting through friends in the drama club and began posting photos on Instagram, which unexpectedly led to fame as an influencer.

His good looks caught the attention of netizens and eventually Malaysian media, who named him a notable influencer born after 2000. This success led to product endorsements, but his big break came when Dasmond Koh's NoonTalk Media, a Singapore talent agency, contacted him in 2021 during the pandemic. Despite being at a crossroads without completing his education, Kevin decided to take the risk and move to Singapore on November 29, 2021, the day borders reopened.

He underwent a year of rigorous training in singing, dancing, and acting, learning professionalism and etiquette from Dasmond, whom he describes as a strict but fatherly figure. Dasmond taught him essential industry skills, including how to conduct himself, greet seniors, and leave a good impression. Kevin also appreciated the travel opportunities he received, visiting Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and even going on a cruise for the first time, experiences his family's financial situation had previously denied him.

His acting debut came in late 2023 with the local drama 'I Do, Do I,' where he played Theo. The experience was stressful due to multiple directors with different styles, leading him to doubt his suitability for acting.

However, after seeking advice from Dasmond and seniors like Xu Bin, he regained motivation and positivity. Kevin's story is one of persistence, gratitude, and the courage to follow his dreams despite financial constraints and uncertainties. He remains focused on defining his career and making the most of opportunities in Singapore's entertainment industry





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