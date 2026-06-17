From Politics to Pop: Oh Shin-haeng Seats in J-pop Group KO1Keyz While Kim Ga-ram Returns as Actress

Oh Shin-haeng, once South Korea's youngest election candidate, debuted in the J-pop group KO1Keyz via Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai. Separately, former Le Sserafim member Kim Ga-ram launched an acting career after building her profile on YouTube.

The recent landscape of Asian pop culture has been marked by surprising career shifts and cross-border entertainment ventures. One of the most notable stories involves Oh Shin-haeng, who first gained public attention in South Korea as the youngest-ever candidate for a local council election when the minimum age was lowered to 18 in 2022.

Though he did not win that electoral race, securing less than six percent of the vote in Muan County, he remained engaged in civic activism, particularly in climate initiatives and international volunteering. His trajectory took a dramatic turn when he joined the Japanese reality competition Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai.

The show, known for forming successful J-pop groups like JO1 and ME:I, concluded on June 6 with Oh Shin-haeng finishing fourth, earning nearly 500,000 votes and securing a spot in the final 12-member lineup. The new group, named KO1Keyz, will feature two South Korean members: Oh Shin-haeng and 23-year-old Park Si-young, who placed third. This development underscores the growing interplay between Korean and Japanese entertainment industries, with young Korean talent seeking opportunities in the Japanese market.

In another significant comeback story, Kim Ga-ram, who was part of the initial lineup of the K-pop girl group Le Sserafim but left the group shortly after its debut in 2022, has officially returned to the entertainment scene as an actress. After her departure from Source Music, she enrolled in Konkuk University's Department of Media Acting in 2024 and launched a YouTube channel in March, sharing vlogs that depict her daily studies, acting lessons, guitar practice, and family life.

Her management agency, Management Koo, announced that they were deeply impressed by her sincere attitude and potential after reviewing her online content. The agency highlighted her dedication to training and self-improvement, including learning English and Japanese, and playing the guitar to弥补 her shortcomings. This transition from K-pop idol trainee to actress represents a common but challenging pivot in the industry, and her proactive steps to build a new portfolio suggest a thoughtful approach to her renewed career.

These narratives reflect broader trends in East Asian entertainment, where the lines between idol culture and acting are increasingly fluid, and where regional boundaries are being redrawn through talent mobility. Oh Shin-haeng's journey from electoral politics to J-pop stardom is unusual but indicative of how young public figures leverage multiple platforms for visibility. His prior civic engagement may also resonate with a youth demographic that values social consciousness alongside artistic pursuit.

Meanwhile, Kim Ga-ram's path emphasizes the importance of personal branding in the digital age, using YouTube to showcase authenticity and growth after a public setback. Both cases demonstrate resilience and strategic reinvention, highlighting how entertainers navigate controversies or failures by acquiring new skills and repositioning themselves in adjacent fields. The acceptance of Korean talent in Japanese pop groups also points to ongoing cultural exchange, despite historical and political sensitivities between the two nations.

These stories together paint a picture of a dynamic, interconnected entertainment ecosystem where careers are no longer linear and where second chances are increasingly mediated through social media and cross-border opportunities





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Oh Shin-Haeng Ko1keyz Produce 101 Japan Kim Ga-Ram Le Sserafim J-Pop Acting Debut Youtube Vlogs Cross-Border Entertainment K-Pop

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