From Screen to Stall: Former Actor Huang Yiliang's Reinvention as a Hawker

Former actor Huang Yiliang, known for his roles on Singaporean television, has transitioned into a new career as a fishmonger and hawker. This article details his journey from the entertainment industry to the wet market and hawker center, highlighting his resilience, adaptability, and pursuit of a fulfilling life. The story examines his challenges, past ventures, and current business, Old Fisherman.

Former actor Huang Yiliang , once a familiar face on Singapore an television, has embarked on a new chapter in his life as a fishmonger and hawker. This marks a significant transformation for the 64-year-old, who has navigated diverse career paths since leaving the entertainment industry. Huang's journey, filled with unexpected turns and challenges, reflects his resilient spirit and willingness to embrace new experiences.

His current venture, Old Fisherman, located at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, showcases his adaptability and determination to carve a niche in the culinary world. Huang's life is a testament to the fact that reinvention is possible at any age, even after a prominent career in the spotlight.\Huang's transition from actor to hawker began with a desire to sell crabs. This ambition was sparked during his time in prison, where he spent time chatting with others who had experience in the food business. Following his release, he secured a wet market stall in May 2023, initially focusing on importing and distributing crabs. However, facing supplier issues and the loss of his driving license, he pivoted to selling fish, learning the necessary skills, often cutting himself with the knife in the initial stages. Subsequently, driven by his passion for quality and affordability, he opened Old Fisherman in February 2026. The stall offers restaurant-quality dishes, notably his popular Crab Mee Hoon, alongside other seafood delights like Steamed Flower Grouper. Huang's dedication to his craft is evident in his self-taught culinary skills, honed over a decade of learning and refinement, having consulted over 20 chefs for tips. His menu reflects his commitment to offering delicious and accessible options to his customers. Huang's evolution reflects his willingness to learn and adapt to the ever-changing circumstances. His story is about perseverance and the ability to embrace change, and it stands as an inspiration for others looking to start something new.\Before entering the hawker business, Huang Yiliang enjoyed a successful career in entertainment, joining Mediacorp in 1985 and winning Best Supporting Actor three times. After leaving the industry in 2008, he explored entrepreneurship, venturing into plumbing and movie production, with his film, Autumn In March. His plumbing business, while still active, now operates on an ad-hoc basis. In addition to these endeavors, Huang had a side hustle as an insurance agent, achieving considerable success. This demonstrates his drive and ability to thrive in various sectors. Despite facing legal troubles in recent years, including a jail sentence and a driving ban, Huang maintains a positive outlook. He embraces his current role, stating, “I don’t care how people view me. I can put my pride down.” He embraces his current role, viewing it as a retirement job and an opportunity to pursue something he truly enjoys. Huang's experience also includes past business ventures. His resilience and adaptability are central to his character. From his time as a licensed plumber to his current hawker stall, Huang's journey is a reflection of his persistent pursuit of fulfillment and his ability to evolve and adapt to life's circumstances





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