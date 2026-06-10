From Sketches to Digital Twins: How 3D Scanning and Drones Redefine Crime‑Scene Investigation in the Tanah Merah Murder Case

A ten‑year review of the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal murder shows how modern 3D scanners and UAVs have revolutionized forensic documentation, enabling precise measurements, virtual reconstructions and stronger courtroom evidence.

A decade ago, detectives relied on sketches and photographs to piece together the murder that shocked the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. The case began when the body of 54‑year‑old cleaner Maimunah Awang was discovered in a narrow, two‑metre‑deep drain on 25 November 2016.

Police identified two key locations: the drainage pipe where the corpse was recovered and a cramped cleaners' room that showed fresh blood spatter on walls, a makeshift bed and a cardboard sheet. Investigators, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tan Boon Kok, interviewed witnesses, collected physical evidence such as grass‑cutting tools and the victim's gold necklaces, and examined CCTV footage that captured the movements of both Maimunah and a fellow cleaner, Ahmad Muin.

The footage showed Muin entering the cleaners' room shortly after Maimunah, leaving hurriedly, and later boarding a taxi that took him toward Woodlands Checkpoint. He soon vanished from Singapore, prompting a cross‑border warrant that led to his arrest in Malaysia with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police. After extradition, Muin confessed to stabbing Maimunah with a grass cutter in the cleaners' room and stealing her jewellery to fund his upcoming wedding.

During a media interview on 8 June 2026, DSP Tan reflected on how investigative technology has evolved since the original inquiry. At the time, the forensic team documented the scene with two‑dimensional photographs and hand‑drawn sketches, creating a static visual record that required painstaking manual measurements.

Today, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) equips crime‑scene units with handheld 3D scanners capable of capturing an entire room in a few sweeps, producing a precise digital twin that can be revisited endlessly for additional measurements and virtual reconstructions. Senior crime‑scene specialist Toh Ah Hong explained that the 3D model allowed the team to re‑measure the distance between the cleaners' room and the drain multiple times, a task that would have been labor‑intensive with traditional methods.

For larger or more complex locations, the police now deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can fly up to 60 metres, delivering high‑resolution aerial imagery that captures the full extent of a crime scene in a single shot. Senior specialist Wong Jun Yan noted that drone usage remains case‑specific, reserved for scenarios where ground photography cannot provide sufficient detail.

In a demonstration, Wong showcased how 3D scanning and mixed‑reality training systems are being integrated into routine investigations, creating highly accurate digital evidence that can be presented in court. The police affirmed that such 3D data not only enhances investigative efficiency but also preserves an immutable record of the scene, ensuring that every measurement, angle and piece of evidence remains accessible for future legal scrutiny.

The Tanah Merah case, now revisited with these modern tools, illustrates the transformative impact of technology on forensic practice and underscores the importance of evidence‑driven policing





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Forensic Technology 3D Scanning Drone Surveillance Tanah Merah Murder Cross‑Border Investigation

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