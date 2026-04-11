From Television Star to Hawker: Huang Yiliang's Unexpected Journey

Former actor Huang Yiliang, known for his roles on local television, has embarked on a new career as a fishmonger and hawker. This article details his transformation, from his early days in the entertainment industry to his current work at MacPherson Market and Food Centre and Circuit Road Hawker Centre. The article also explores his past ventures, including his acting career, plumbing business, and movie production attempts, and the personal challenges he has faced. It showcases his resilience and adaptability as he embraces his new profession.

By 7 am, six days a week, Huang Yiliang , the former actor, is at MacPherson Market and Food Centre, engaged in the familiar routine of a fishmonger. He meticulously scales and cleans fish at his wet market stall, a stark contrast to the glitz and glamour of his past career. This marks a new chapter, a transformation from the world of television stardom to the hands-on realities of the food industry.

At 11 am, he transitions to Circuit Road Hawker Centre, a short distance away, where he takes his place at the stove of his stall, Old Fisherman. There, he skillfully stir-fries crab dishes and prepares steamed seafood, catering to the lunch crowd until 2 pm. After a brief respite at home, he gears up to serve the dinner crowd from 5 to 8 pm, demonstrating his commitment to his new profession. This transition into a fishmonger and hawker represents a significant shift for the 64-year-old, who once aimed to import and distribute crabs. This move marks a complete turn in his life, and a story about reinventing himself as he navigates the next act of his life. His past is full of twists and turns. He was a familiar face on local television. He joined Mediacorp in 1985, winning Best Supporting Actor three times. After 23 years, he left to venture into plumbing and movie production. He released his first film in 2009, but it faced distribution challenges. His plumbing company remains active, though he now hires plumbers on an ad-hoc basis. Huang has also faced legal troubles. In 2021, he was jailed for assaulting a worker and in 2024, received a driving ban after a traffic incident. When questioned about his time in prison, he acknowledges the experience with a sheepish grin. He emphasizes his adaptability and willingness to embrace this new path, stating that he does not mind how people view him and views his current work as a retirement job. He has worked as an insurance agent between filming, and before acting, he worked in his father's plumbing business and attempted a tropical fish farm. The venture resulted in a loss, showing his ability to work hard. He divorced actress Lin Meijiao in 1997. He remarried and has a son. Huang's venture into seafood was inspired during his time in prison, where he discussed business ideas with his cellmates. His love for crabs fueled his desire to sell them, and he initially planned to import and distribute. He secured a wet market stall in May 2023, supplying Indonesian crabs. After issues with suppliers, he started selling fish, teaching himself to scale them properly. He traveled to Sri Lanka to find crab suppliers, ultimately finding a seller and then sourcing locally due to rising costs. In February 2026, he launched Old Fisherman, aiming to offer restaurant-quality dishes at affordable prices. His bestseller is Crab Mee Hoon, with crabs costing $40 each. He has developed his own recipes over time. He learned from chefs and developed the recipes over a decade. His aim is to offer restaurant-quality dishes at affordable prices. He learned the recipes from over 20 chefs by asking them for tips, refining his Crab Mee Hoon recipe over a decade. He offers dishes like Crab Mee Hoon, Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Salted Egg Crab, and Steamed Flower Grouper with his homemade steamed fish sauce





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Huang Yiliang Actor Hawker Fishmonger Old Fisherman Macpherson Market Circuit Road Hawker Centre Crab Mee Hoon Mediacorp Singapore

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