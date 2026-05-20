From the 1960s 'Miracle on the Han' to Today: A Journey of South Korean Workers in West Germany

This news piece chronicles the journey of South Korean miners and nurses who migrated to West Germany in exchange for loans to rebuild their war-torn country. The story delves into their experiences as well as those of their families in the latter nation. It highlights the impact of this migration on South Korea's industrialisation and the feelings of being forgotten by those who migrated.

In the 1960s and 70s, South Korea exchanged 20,000 miners and nurses for loans to rebuild its economy damaged by the Korean War, and their stories are explored in this news piece.

It covers not only the workers' journeys across nations but also the experiences of these women and their families in West Germany. The lives of the workers, now in their 70s, are captured on camera with photos of them marking a day of national remembrance, and personal stories of gratitude and regret are also shared. The news piece highlights the workers' feelings of being forgotten and the impact of their labour on South Korea's rise from poverty





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South Korea West Germany Migrants Labour Rest Forgotten

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