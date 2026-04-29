From the Skies to the Kitchen: Former SIA Stewardess Turns Passion for Baking into a Full-Time Business

Calista Wong, a former Singapore Airlines stewardess, left her high-flying career to run her home-based bakery, Wkndbakes, full-time. Her decision was motivated by a desire for a more family-centric life, allowing her to spend more time with her ageing parents, two dogs, and prepare for her wedding. Despite the challenges of entrepreneurship, she finds fulfillment in her new career, driven by the support of her customers and her passion for baking.

Calista Wong, a former Singapore Airlines stewardess, made a significant career shift in December 2023, leaving her high-flying job to focus on her home-based bakery, Wkndbakes.

Her decision was driven by a desire for a more family-centric life, allowing her to spend more time with her ageing parents, two dogs, and prepare for her upcoming wedding. Despite her love for flying, the demanding schedule of an air stewardess left her with fewer than seven full days in Singapore each month, causing her to miss important family and personal milestones.

Calista reflected that while she enjoyed her time as an SQ girl, she felt it was time to move on to the next chapter of her life, one that would allow her to balance her personal and professional commitments more effectively. Calista's passion for baking began in childhood, when she would bake treats with her elder sister for family and friends. The Covid-19 pandemic provided an unexpected opportunity for her to turn this passion into a business.

During this time, she and her sister baked brownies, packed them with handwritten notes, and delivered them to loved ones. What started as a casual hobby quickly grew through word of mouth, leading to small orders and the eventual launch of her bakery, initially named Huarantine. Even when the aviation industry resumed normal operations, Calista continued her home-based business, albeit on a smaller scale, with her mother assisting when she was not in Singapore.

She later rebranded to Wkndbakes, focusing on weekend orders and expanding her menu to include cheesecakes, brownies, and experimental 'flavour drops'—new brownie or cake flavours introduced periodically to gauge market interest. Running a home-based business comes with its own set of challenges. Calista initially had support from her sister and mother, but her sister's marriage and move-out left her to manage most of the baking and marketing herself.

She often works late into the night, balancing orders with her personal life. External pressures, such as her dog's sudden paralysis and spinal surgery in February, added to her stress. Despite these challenges, Calista remains committed to her business, driven by the encouragement of her repeat customers who share photos of their families enjoying her bakes. Her journey from a stewardess to a full-time baker highlights the sacrifices and rewards of pursuing a passion-driven career





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Career Change Home-Based Business Baking Singapore Airlines Entrepreneurship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib withdraws appeal on house arrest, local media reportsThe ex-premier launched a legal bid for home detention after his sentence was halved by a pardons board decision chaired by Malaysia's former king in 2024.

Read more »

California Man Charged with Attempted Assassination of Trump at White House Correspondents' DinnerCole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, faces federal charges after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The incident, which involved gunfire and a security breach, was planned weeks in advance, with Allen reserving a room at the event's venue. Authorities are investigating his motives, which may include grievances against the Trump administration.

Read more »

MRT Mania: Ex-Minister's Train Ride Fuels Debate on Leadership and Public TransportFormer Minister Ng Eng Hen's MRT ride sparks speculation about support for DPM Gan Kim Yong following controversy over energy-saving tips. The incident highlights a broader discussion on leadership, public transport, and political optics in Singapore.

Read more »

PM Wong's Endorsement Boosts Popularity of Halal Chee Cheong Fun StallA halal chee cheong fun stall run by former footballers is experiencing a surge in customers after receiving praise from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who enjoyed their unique sweet-spicy sauce recipe. The stall's popularity has soared following a video of the PM's visit shared on social media.

Read more »

Former teacher convicted of sexual grooming and indecent acts with studentThe man claimed that any hugs or kisses between himself and the victim were "virtual" or "verbal", but the judge said these explanations were "incredible".

Read more »

Trump's DOJ indicts former FBI director James Comey over '86 47' postWASHINGTON: The US Justice Department brought criminal charges against James Comey on Tuesday (Apr 28) for a second time, accusing the former FBI director of threatening President Donald Trump by posting a photo of seashells arranged to show the numbers "86 47.

Read more »