From Unexpected Growth Spurt to Olympic Dream: The Story of Singapore’s First Professional 3x3 Basketball Player

Tan Kang Yi's journey to becoming Singapore's first professional female 3x3 basketball player was not a planned pursuit, but a series of opportunities embraced with the support of mentors and a laid-back parenting style.

Singapore's pioneering female 3x3 basketball player, Tan Kang Yi , never initially aspired to a professional sports career. Her path unfolded through a series of unexpected opportunities and the unwavering belief of friends and mentors.

Kang Yi's journey began with a significant growth spurt during her Primary 5 year, reaching 1.72 meters by Secondary 1, which caught the attention of basketball coaches at Jurong Secondary School. She secured a spot on the team, naturally gravitating towards the center position due to her height advantage.

However, her basketball future appeared uncertain after completing her O-Levels, as her results didn't qualify her for junior colleges renowned for the sport, and she hadn't considered applying through the Direct School Admission scheme. A late offer from Raffles Junior College presented a surprising turn of events, initially met with her own doubts about academic capability. Her father's encouragement to embrace the opportunity proved pivotal.

After excelling at Raffles Junior College, where she earned the Most Valuable Player award, Kang Yi initially applied to Nanyang Technological University’s sport science programme in 2020 but was unsuccessful. A gap year followed, during which a chance encounter with her former primary school coach, Esther Quek, CEO of Jumpshot Singapore, dramatically altered her trajectory. Quek, a former national player, was transitioning her academy's focus to 3x3 basketball and introduced Kang Yi to the dynamic, fast-paced format.

This introduction sparked Kang Yi’s interest in pursuing a professional career. 3x3 basketball, a half-court game with 10-minute durations, gained international recognition with FIBA trials in 2007 and debuted at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Quek’s vision for Singaporean women’s 3x3 basketball, coupled with the promise of international exposure, convinced Kang Yi to take the leap. Quek now serves as Kang Yi’s coach, mentor, and manager, providing essential guidance and opening doors to opportunities.

Kang Yi’s journey stands out for its organic nature, lacking the intense, proactive pursuit of extra training and the close parental supervision often seen in aspiring athletes. Her parents adopted a remarkably laid-back approach, granting her freedom and supporting her interests without imposing control. She didn’t even have tuition, focusing solely on school and basketball. Even her father, a former basketball player himself, never pushed her towards the sport.

Kang Yi acknowledges a sense of serendipity in her path, with opportunities seemingly presenting themselves effortlessly, like the unexpected acceptance into Raffles Junior College. Her experience contrasts sharply with the more driven and structured journeys of some contemporary young athletes. She credits her success to the guidance of Coach Quek, who provided the necessary support and direction to navigate the path to professional basketball. Kang Yi’s story highlights the power of mentorship and the importance of embracing unexpected opportunities





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