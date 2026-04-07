Fuel and Energy Prices to Remain High Despite Possible Middle East Conflict End: Shanmugam

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam states that high fuel and energy prices are likely to continue even if the Middle East conflict ends due to the damage to oil facilities and global supply chain disruptions. Singapore is taking measures to diversify its energy sources and maintain strategic reserves to mitigate the impact.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam has stated that elevated fuel and energy prices are likely to persist even after the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. The significant damage inflicted upon oil facilities in the region will necessitate substantial repair efforts, a process that will inevitably prolong the upward pressure on energy costs.

Shanmugam, addressing Parliament during a ministerial statement, highlighted the government's close monitoring of the situation and the proactive measures being undertaken to mitigate potential disruptions to Singapore's energy supply. The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, convened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to coordinate Singapore's response to the energy crisis, is actively addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by the ongoing conflict.\Singapore's reliance on the Middle East for a substantial portion of its energy imports underscores the vulnerability of its energy security. Over half of Singapore's crude oil imports originate from the Middle East, and prior to the crisis, approximately nine percent of its natural gas was sourced from Qatar. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to fully reopen, global oil and gas export capacity would not immediately revert to pre-conflict levels, emphasizing the long-term implications of the current situation. Shanmugam emphasized the government's 'deliberate long-term strategy' focused on building energy and fuel resilience over decades. This strategy includes diversifying energy sources, maintaining strategic fuel reserves, and establishing robust regulatory frameworks to manage price volatility. While the government has secured alternative crude oil supplies, these come at a higher cost. Brent crude prices have surged significantly since the conflict's commencement, indicating the potential for further increases in electricity prices if the conflict continues. Plans to increase fuel reserves, which have not been tapped since the start of the conflict, are underway.\Beyond energy concerns, the ministerial committee is also focused on food security, given that the disruption could lead to higher costs of fertiliser, food crops, and animal feed, resulting in price increases in imported food products. Although less than one percent of Singapore's food supply comes from the Middle East, the global impact of the conflict could indirectly affect food availability and affordability. The government maintains 'strategic' food stockpiles to help alleviate the impact of unforeseen supply disruptions. Shanmugam cautioned that Singaporeans should be prepared for potential unavailability of some food products from specific countries and exercise flexibility in choosing alternatives. Furthermore, Shanmugam mentioned the government's continued study on the potential use of nuclear energy in Singapore, emphasizing the need for meticulous evaluation to ensure safety. The government is actively building technical expertise and partnering with international counterparts in this field to evaluate the technology as it develops





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