Fuel Prices Surge Again: Sinopec and SPC Hike Diesel Prices Amidst Government Support Measures

Sinopec and SPC increased diesel prices for a second day, following government support measures to cushion the impact of the Middle East situation. This report details the price increases, government responses, and the broader context of rising fuel costs.

Fuel prices experienced further increases as Sinopec and SPC , two prominent fuel companies, adjusted their diesel prices upwards for a second consecutive day, following the government's announcement of support measures designed to mitigate the impact of the Middle East situation on businesses, households, and specific sectors. Sinopec increased its posted price for diesel by 25 cents to $4.68 at approximately 4 pm, echoing the earlier pricing adjustments made by other companies.

Both Sinopec and SPC had already raised their prices on Monday, with adjustments of 20 cents and 30 cents, respectively. This resulted in a cumulative increase of 45 cents for Sinopec and 50 cents for SPC over the two-day period. These price hikes occurred amidst fluctuations in the global Brent benchmark, which traded between US$110 and US$111 throughout Tuesday. The rising fuel costs and government interventions come as tensions remain high in the Middle East. The escalating conflict has spurred several support measures from the government, with a specific focus on aiding the domestic transport sector. \The government's efforts to provide financial assistance to various sectors impacted by rising fuel prices include support for essential bus services, such as those catering to school students, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. This assistance takes the form of co-funding cost increases to guarantee continuous service provision. Simultaneously, the government has maintained its stance on not reducing petrol or diesel duties, citing concerns that artificially suppressed prices could lead to fuel diversion and ultimately tighten supply. This policy decision underscores the complex interplay between market forces, government intervention, and the potential implications for fuel supply and consumer prices. The Minister of State for Trade and Industry provided further clarification, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining a competitive market environment. She also stated that there is currently no evidence of anti-competitive practices within the market structure. Nevertheless, the Competition Commission of Singapore will continue to monitor pump prices to ensure fair competition among fuel companies. \The impact of these price adjustments is further illustrated by the significant increases in fuel costs over a relatively short timeframe. Diesel prices, which ranged from $2.74 to $2.88 on March 6, have escalated to between $4.62 and $4.68 as of April 7. The increase in 95-octane petrol prices demonstrates a similar trend, rising from a range of $2.97 to $3.05 on March 6, to between $3.46 and $3.47 on April 7. These price movements reflect the impact of global events, government policies, and the competitive dynamics of the fuel market. The escalating fuel prices are a clear signal of the economic impact of global uncertainty, and they have led to more support measures from the government to protect residents. The government is committed to help residents with support for essential bus services for students, seniors and people with disabilities to have temporary aid from the government in co-funding cost increases to ensure service continuity. Furthermore, the government said they will not reduce petrol or diesel duties, stating it will hurt the local economy





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Fuel Prices Diesel Sinopec SPC Government Support Middle East Conflict Price Hikes Petrol Prices

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