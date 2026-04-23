Fujii Kaze Cancels Hong Kong Show Amid Wave of Japanese Artist Withdrawals

Japanese pop star Fujii Kaze has cancelled his Hong Kong concert, joining a growing list of Japanese entertainers postponing performances in the city. The cancellations occur during a period of increased Sino-Japanese tension and declining Chinese tourism to Japan.

Hong Kong is experiencing a wave of cancellations from Japan ese entertainers, with pop star Fujii Kaze being the latest to postpone his performance. The cancellation, announced on Thursday, April 23rd, was noted simply on the singer’s official website as a show cancellation, without providing any specific reasoning.

This decision follows a pattern of similar actions by other prominent Japanese artists, raising concerns about the underlying factors influencing these withdrawals. Fujii Kaze’s Hong Kong show was initially included as a stop on his ‘Prema World Tour,’ a comprehensive global itinerary set to begin on October 31st in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The tour encompasses performances across various Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, with plans for expansion into Europe and North America in the summer of 2027.

Notably, mainland China is currently absent from the tour schedule. The timing of these cancellations coincides with a period of heightened geopolitical tension between China and Japan. In November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated a potential willingness for military intervention should Taiwan, a territory claimed by Beijing, face an attack. This statement, coupled with a significant 45.2 percent decrease in Chinese visitors to Japan in February, suggests a possible connection to the recent wave of entertainment industry disruptions.

Fujii Kaze, a 28-year-old singer-songwriter from Okayama prefecture, has garnered international recognition through social media platforms and recently made a notable debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2026. The situation is further complicated by the fact that other Japanese artists have also cancelled performances, not only in Hong Kong but also in mainland China.

Veteran pop star Kumi Koda cancelled her Hong Kong performance in March, attributing it to 'unforeseen circumstances,' while the rock band One Ok Rock cancelled two shows scheduled for May, citing issues 'outside of the control of the artist and the organisers.

' The pattern extends beyond musical acts. A Japanese pop culture and anime festival, originally planned for February 14th and 15th at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, was also called off. The cancellations of Kumi Koda and One Ok Rock’s performances, like Fujii Kaze’s, lacked detailed explanations, relying on vague references to unforeseen circumstances.

Live Nation Hong Kong’s statement regarding One Ok Rock’s cancellation emphasized that despite considerable effort, the issues preventing the show from proceeding could not be resolved. Interestingly, One Ok Rock continued with performances in other Southeast Asian locations, including South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore, with upcoming shows planned for Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Similarly, Akiko Yoshida (Kokia) and Yoshio Suzuki both cancelled concerts in Beijing last November.

These events collectively paint a picture of a growing reluctance among Japanese artists to perform in both Hong Kong and mainland China, prompting speculation about the reasons behind this trend. The lack of transparency surrounding these cancellations only fuels further conjecture, leaving audiences and industry observers to question the future of cultural exchange between Japan and China





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