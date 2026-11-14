Fullerton Health Data Breach Exposes 140,000 Migrant Worker Records

Fullerton Health disclosed a cyber incident affecting 140,000 migrant worker records, including 43,000 with invalid work passes. Authorities and the provider notified affected individuals following unauthorized server access.

Fullerton Health confirmed on Saturday, November 14, that approximately 140,000 records of work pass holders were compromised in a significant cyber incident. The healthcare provider revealed that preliminary investigations identified roughly 43,000 records belonging to individuals whose work passes were no longer valid. This disclosure addresses the security incident involving the Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan (PCP) programme, which the organization first acknowledged on November 9.

Scope Of Data Compromise Details

Preliminary investigations conducted by Fullerton Health determined that unauthorised access exposed sensitive personal information for the affected population. The compromised data sets include full names, foreign identification numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses, and residential addresses. However, the healthcare provider explicitly stated that health, medical, and financial information were not accessed or affected by this specific breach.

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The organization noted that it became aware of the security breach on October 31 but initially withheld the specific number of workers affected. It was not until November 14 that Fullerton Health provided a comprehensive count, clarifying the total number of work pass holder records involved in the incident. This delayed full quantification has drawn attention to the timeline between detection and public disclosure.

Security Measures And Remediation Actions

Upon discovering the incident, Fullerton Health promptly isolated the affected server that supports the PCP programme to prevent further unauthorised access. The company implemented precautionary measures across its network to secure its remaining systems and initiated a thorough remediation process. A key component of this response involves building an entirely new server equipped with robust security measures from the outset to serve as the new PCP Enrolment Portal.

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Fullerton Health emphasized its use of a defence-in-depth security strategy, which incorporates multiple layers of controls designed to safeguard organizational assets and data. The organization stated that its security monitoring provider, Logicalis, found no evidence of abnormalities or security breaches across the IT assets under its monitoring scope based on preliminary probes. The healthcare provider committed to continuously monitoring the threat landscape for ongoing improvement of its security posture.

Notification Process And Stakeholder Roles

To ensure affected individuals were informed, Fullerton Health made two rounds of notifications to migrant workers through their respective employers. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also played a critical role by notifying affected workers directly through the FWMOMCare mobile application. This application provided notifications in the native languages of the workers to ensure they clearly understood the situation and the necessary precautionary measures.

Fullerton Health advised the migrant workers to exercise extreme caution when responding to any unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, or other communications requesting personal information. The coordination between the healthcare provider and the Ministry of Manpower aimed to mitigate the risk of further exploitation or phishing attempts targeting the vulnerable population.

Broader Context Of Healthcare Cyber Incidents

This incident at Fullerton Health follows a recent spate of data breaches affecting various healthcare entities and other major organizations in Singapore. Other notable incidents include the compromise of personal data involving M1, Singapore Airlines, and SPH Media, as well as breaches affecting entities like Bank, Doctor Anywhere, and various insurance providers. These events highlight a growing trend of opportunistic attacks exploiting common vulnerabilities in IT systems across different sectors.

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The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) indicated on Friday that preliminary indications suggest these recent significant data breaches resulted from opportunistic attacks rather than sophisticated, targeted campaigns. The commission noted that these vulnerabilities were exploited across multiple organizations, raising concerns about the overall cyber hygiene standards in the industry. Fullerton Health remains focused on stabilizing its systems and supporting the affected workers during this period.