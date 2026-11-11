Fullerton Health Cyberattack Affects Migrant Workers' Personal Data

Fullerton Health reported a cyberattack on a server supporting the Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan, potentially exposing personal data of migrant workers. The incident was detected on October 31 and authorities have been notified.

Fullerton Health has disclosed a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to a server that supports its Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan (PCP) programme, which is administered by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Fullerton Health Reports Data Breach

The healthcare provider said it became aware of the incident on October 31 and immediately activated its incident response protocols. The company stated that the personal data of migrant workers may have been affected. This includes full names, Foreign Identification Numbers (FIN), dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses, and residential addresses.

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However, the affected data does not contain any health, medical, or personal financial information, Fullerton Health said. The company did not share how many migrant workers were impacted. In a statement posted on its website on November 9, Fullerton Health said it has notified the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), made a police report, and is in contact with MOM. The healthcare provider added that it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.

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Precautionary measures have been implemented across its network to secure its systems while investigations are ongoing. The incident appears to be limited to a specific standalone system supporting the PCP programme, according to Fullerton Health's current assessment. There is no evidence so far that systems supporting other programmes, projects, clients, or patients have been affected. Fullerton Health emphasised that its managed care services, healthcare services, and facilities remain operational.

Company Notifies Affected Migrant Workers

The company is taking proactive steps to notify affected migrant workers and provide them with information on the incident, including where they can seek further assistance. It acknowledged that some individuals may need additional support in understanding how they have been affected and what precautionary steps they can take to protect themselves. Fullerton Health said it will provide guidance as part of the notification process. Protecting personal information is one of Fullerton Health's highest priorities, the company said.

We deeply value the trust that our stakeholders have placed in us. We sincerely regret any concern or uncertainty this incident may have caused, it added. Investigations are ongoing, and the company said it will share updates as more information becomes available. The PCP aims to provide eligible workers in Singapore with accessible and affordable healthcare.

It is mandatory for employers here to buy a PCP for certain work permit and S Pass holders, such as those who work in the construction, marine shipyard, or process sectors. This is the second reported incident of a data breach involving a healthcare services provider in less than seven days.

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Previous Healthcare Cybersecurity Incident

On November 6, it was reported that another healthcare provider had suffered what it described as a malicious cyber incident that resulted in the leak of personal data of its users. The Straits Times has contacted PDPC, Fullerton Health, and MOM for more details. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about cybersecurity in the healthcare sector, especially regarding the protection of sensitive personal data. Fullerton Health has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding personal information and is working to assist those affected.