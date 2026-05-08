Fully Automated In-Vehicle Clearance for Car Drivers and Passengers at Tuas Checkpoint

Fully automated in-vehicle clearance for car drivers and passengers will be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint in the next few months, with a view to being rolled out across Singapore's land borders from 2027.

The system will be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint . Fully automated in-vehicle clearance for car drivers and passengers will be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint in the next few months, with a view to being rolled out across Singapore's land borders from 2027.

Cameras attached to four kiosks perform facial biometric verification, and biometric-enabled tablets docked at the lanes may also be used to facilitate clearance for passengers within the vehicle who may not have window access to the kiosks. User feedback will be collected during the trials, enabling ICA to refine the system for operational effectiveness. On Friday, the agency said the system would be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.

Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam gave a speech at the ICA's annual workplan seminar, where he said ICA will continue to put in place plans for the future of better immigration and border security. The new Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) for cars on display at the ICA workplan seminar exhibition in Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 8, 2026. Before starting their journey, travellers can create an individual or group QR code via the MyICA mobile application.

On arrival at the checkpoint, they can scan the QR code at the car counter without having to present their passports to the immigration officer. The implementation of APCS@Car is expected to deliver significant operational and user benefits. With less need for manual intervention, an officer can oversee multiple lanes remotely via a dashboard, providing access to live camera feeds of the APCS lanes and enabling travellers to communicate directly with officers through an intercom at each lane.

These enhancements allow the APCS lanes to operate continuously, enabling ICA to scale up clearance capacity more efficiently and provide a more seamless experience for travellers. Similarly, ICA will implement the APCS for cargo vehicles from early next year at Tuas Checkpoint before a roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint. Drivers and attendants will be able to perform self-clearance within the cargo vehicle by presenting their QR codes or passports, followed by contactless biometric verification at the APCS@Cargo kiosks.

The APCS@Cargo kiosks are adjustable in height to facilitate immigration clearance for drivers and passengers in cargo vehicles of different heights. Since May 2024, all foreign visitors arriving in Singapore can use the automated lanes without the need for prior enrolment. ICA said that automated immigration clearance is now the norm at Singapore's checkpoints, and Singapore is likely the first country to have achieved this for all travellers





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ICA Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) Automated Lanes QR Code Biometric Verification Facial Biometric Verification APCS@Car APCS@Cargo Tuas Checkpoint Woodlands Checkpoint Minister For Home Affairs K Shanmugam ICA Workplan Seminar Myica Mobile Application Car Counter QR Code Scanning Biometric-Enabled Tablets Kiosks Live Camera Feeds Intercom At Each Lane Scaling Up Clearance Capacity Providing A More Seamless Experience For Trave Automated Immigration Clearance Singapore's Land Borders Foreign Visitors Arriving In Singapore Prior Enrolment

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