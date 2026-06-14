G7 Summit Confronts China's Overlooked Influence

At the G7 summit in France, leaders face the paradox of China's immense global influence clashing with its exclusion from the club. Explore the historical, economic, and ideological factors behind this dilemma.

The Group of Seven (G7) summit convenes in Evian-les-Bains, France, amid an increasingly complex global landscape where China 's economic and political weight cannot be ignored.

This gathering of major industrialized democracies-the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom-occurs against a backdrop of trade tensions, technological rivalry, and geopolitical friction with Beijing. While China remains outside the club, its influence permeates every agenda item, from trade imbalances and supply chain security to climate change and regional security.

The paradox is evident: a forum that once shaped the post-war economic order now operates without the world's second-largest economy, a nation that manufactures a vast share of global goods, controls critical minerals, and leads in renewable technology deployment. Analysts note that China's exclusion is not merely an anachronism but a strategic dilemma, forcing G7 leaders to coordinate policies toward a nation they neither fully trust nor can afford to isolate.

The summit's host, French President Emmanuel Macron, has emphasized the need for collective approaches to "de-risking" economic relationships with China, though internal divisions persist over how confrontational or cooperative to be. Meanwhile, Beijing watches closely, aware that the G7's deliberations often set the tone for Western policy coordination that can affect its interests. The roots of China's exclusion trace back to the G7's origins in 1975, when the world was divided between capitalist and communist blocs.

At the first summit in Rambouillet, China was still reeling from the Cultural Revolution, economically insular, and politically opposed to the liberal democratic values the G7 espoused. Under Mao Zedong, China had supported revolutionary movements across Asia and Africa, positioning itself as a challenger to Western influence. Its economy was a fraction of even the smallest G7 member.

Over the subsequent decades, China's reform and opening transformed it into a manufacturing powerhouse, a technological competitor, and a major lender and investor in global infrastructure. By 2025, its GDP surpassed the combined output of all G7 members except the United States. Its trade surplus hit a record $1.2 trillion, reflecting deep interdependence yet persistent imbalances. Chinese electric vehicles, solar panels, and batteries are flooding global markets, prompting G7 concerns about industrial competitiveness.

Rare earth minerals-essential for electronics and defense-are heavily sourced from China, creating strategic dependencies. Climate change negotiations cannot succeed without China, now the world's largest emitter. These factors make China's absence from the G7 a glaring omission, yet its inclusion poses ideological and practical hurdles. China's political system, characterized by one-party rule under the Chinese Communist Party, remains fundamentally at odds with the G7's commitment to liberal democracy, human rights, and market freedoms.

Annual indices on press freedom, civil liberties, and economic openness consistently rank China near the bottom, while G7 nations score high. This values gap undermines any notion that China could seamlessly integrate into a club predicated on shared principles.

Moreover, China's foreign policy-its "no limits" partnership with Russia, its assertiveness in the South China Sea, and its human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong-clashes with G7 stances. Admitting China might fracture the group's cohesion, turning it into a forum for internal conflict rather than unified action. As University of Toronto scholar John Kirton warned, "China inside would indeed be a Trojan horse," potentially diluting the G7's resolve on issues like sanctions, export controls, and support for democratic allies.

Yet the status quo is also unsustainable; excluding China forces the G7 to react to Beijing's moves rather than shape a collaborative global agenda. Some propose a G20 framework-which includes China-as a more representative venue, but the G7's smaller size allows for deeper trust and quicker decisions. The Evian summit will thus grapple with this paradox: how to engage China constructively without compromising the club's identity or effectiveness.





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