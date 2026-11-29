Gadi Eisenkot signals unity government with PM Netanyahu unlikely after Sunday talks in Tel Aviv. Israel's political crisis deepens as Eisenkot targets alternative coalition partners ahead of his Dec 6 deadline.

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the center-right Yashar party, appeared to dismiss the likelihood of forming a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a two-hour meeting on Sunday in Tel Aviv. The encounter marked the second high-level discussion between the former military chief and the veteran premier this month, yet outcomes suggest divergent paths rather than alliance.

Meeting Outcomes Signal Rift

Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief, seems more likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier, according to political analysts who monitored the developments closely. While Netanyahu had publicly stated his willingness to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot, the tone of the recent talks indicated a firm resolve to pursue an alternative strategy. Sunday's discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge substantial differences, but no concrete agreement emerged.

Also read Netanyahu Proposes Rotating Prime Minister Role With Eisenkot

A joint statement from Netanyahu and Eisenkot emphasized the professional nature of their dialogue without offering specific details on policy alignment or power-sharing mechanisms. This vague summary stood in stark contrast to the ambitious rotation proposals previously discussed, where Netanyahu offered to go second under a deal between his Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar. The lack of elaboration suggested that significant ideological and strategic gaps remain unbridgeable at this juncture.

Competing Coalition Strategies

Israel's Channel 12 news reported shortly after the meeting that there were no plans for further immediate discussions between the two leaders. Eisenkot reportedly told Netanyahu directly that he is committed to his existing partners in the bloc and that the Prime Minister is welcome to join only after the new government is formed. This statement effectively closed the door on a immediate unity deal and signaled a pivot toward assembling a new majority from scratch.

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Netanyahu had positioned himself as a flexible partner, suggesting a rotation agreement that would have allowed him to serve as second-in-command. However, Eisenkot's public rejection of this framework aligns with his recent moves to sign coalition deals with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. These agreements were designed to bring Eisenkot closer to a majority in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, independent of Netanyahu's support.

Parliamentary Math and Deadlines

The recent inconclusive October 27 election left neither man with a clear path to power, creating a complex parliamentary landscape. Eisenkot and his potential partners won a total of 48 seats in the election, which is well short of the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-seat parliament. In comparison, Netanyahu's Likud party and its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won a combined 53 seats, giving them a slight numerical advantage but not enough to govern alone without coalition partners.

If a unity government between Netanyahu and Eisenkot proves unattainable, Eisenkot has outlined a contingency plan to form a coalition with possible support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties. This strategy relies on building a diverse coalition that transcends the traditional right-left divide, leveraging the 48 seats he already holds plus additional support from smaller factions. Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, stated after the Sunday meeting that the Israeli public remains strongly behind Eisenkot, providing a morale boost for his efforts.

Presidential Mandate and Timeline

Israel's president officially tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after the election, placing the onus on the Yashar leader to navigate the fractured political landscape. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension if negotiations stall. This tight deadline adds pressure to his coalition-building efforts, requiring rapid consensus among diverse political actors who may have conflicting priorities.

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The initial meeting between Eisenkot and Netanyahu was described as a security briefing, highlighting the former military chief's expertise and the ongoing security concerns facing the nation. This context underscores the complexity of forming a government in Israel, where national security and domestic political stability are deeply intertwined. As the December 6 deadline approaches, the political community watches closely to see if Eisenkot can secure the necessary alliances to govern or if another round of elections becomes inevitable.