Israel's President Taps Opposition Candidate Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming a governing coalition after the Oct 27 elections, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Saturday night that he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on Oct 27.

Eisenkot, a former military chief who ran as the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is now a step closer to ousting Israel's longest-serving premier. Just after the presidential announcement, Eisenkot posted on his X account: This is the time to establish a national emergency government. I will do anything possible to prove us worthy.

Also read Herzog Taps Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Deadlocked Election

Eisenkot Given Chance To Form Coalition

He has up to six weeks to form a coalition, a challenging task in a deeply divided country reeling from the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the three years of wars that have followed in Gaza and beyond. In discussions with the president this week, representatives from most of Israel's main parties recommended Eisenkot be tasked with assembling a new government.

But putting together the parliamentary majority needed remains fraught and any possible coalition would require candidates to make tough compromises that could outrage their own voters. Netanyahu and his allies lost their majority in parliament in last month's elections, but the bloc led by Eisenkot also did not win a majority. That left Arab-led parties, which made historic gains, as potential but politically fraught kingmakers.

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Eisenkot's opposition bloc secured 48 seats out of the 120 total in the Israeli Parliament during the October elections. In contrast, the political camp led by incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu captured 53 seats. Because neither bloc holds a majority, the ability to form a government depends on securing support from smaller parties and independent lawmakers. An Arab party has been part of a governing coalition just once in Israel's history.

Forming such an alliance could be especially divisive for Eisenkot after more than three years of war in Gaza. Netanyahu has been on a campaign to head off any alliance between Eisenkot and the Arab-led parties, including unsubstantiated claims that Arab parties stole the elections. Shortly before Herzog's announcement, he called for a national unity government in a video statement and warned against hastily swearing in a government with terrorist supporters, language he uses to refer to the Arab-led parties.

Alliance With Arab Parties Faces Divisiveness

Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly portrayed the Arab-led parties as a threat to national security, while Eisenkot has indicated a willingness to partner with them under certain conditions, including calling Hamas a terrorist group that needs to be destroyed. Eisenkot and Netanyahu, whose Likud is the single largest party in parliament, could seek to create a broad unity government with major Jewish parties.

However, the men have deep differences over many issues that will be difficult to bridge. That includes Netanyahu's reliance on religious parties that demand draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, as well as Netanyahu's opposition to a formal investigation into the security failures surrounding the Oct 7 attacks.

Eisenkot could also seek to create a minority government shored up by external support from Arab parties that are not formal members of his coalition, though other members of his bloc have said they would reject such an alliance. Eisenkot's party, Yashar, slammed the prime minister's video with a statement posted on X and urged members of his party, Likud, to disavow their alliance with radical parties, in an apparent reference to the far-right parties in his religious-nationalist base.

The statement argued that Eisenkot would only include parties and parliament members who support his party's principles. Protesters call for the formation of a Netanyahu-Eisenkot unity government during a demonstration outside the president's residence in Jerusalem following Israel's general election. The selection of Eisenkot highlights a sharp stylistic departure from Benjamin Netanyahu, who holds the record as Israel's longest-serving premier.

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Eisenkot Stands In Sharp Contrast To Netanyahu

While Netanyahu is known for his inflammatory rhetoric and polished American-accented English, Eisenkot is characterized by his serious demeanor and lack of media charisma. Voters expressing fatigue with the current administration view this reserve as a stabilizing asset rather than a deficit. Eisenkot, aged 66, is the first Sephardic individual nominated for the role of prime minister. His background as the son of Moroccan Jews contrasts with Netanyahu's elite familial ties and academic heritage.

Eisenkot grew up on Israel's geographic periphery, a demographic often overlooked in traditional political narratives. Regarding regional security, Eisenkot has vowed to end Hamas rule in Gaza within 18 months. He proposes achieving this through the gradual disarmament and power transfer outlined in US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan. Alternatively, he may utilize creative military operations designed to dismantle the Islamist movement's military wing.

During his previous tenure as Chief of Staff from 2015 to 2019, Eisenkot developed the Dahiya doctrine. This strategy involves the massive use of force against civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by hostile militant groups. Israel has reportedly applied similar tactics in Gaza, leading to widespread destruction that critics condemn as war crimes, a charge Israel firmly disputes. On the domestic front, Eisenkot promises to protect judicial independence, minority rights, and a free press.

These pledges are central to his appeal for centrist and liberal voters concerned about democratic erosion. He opposes the establishment of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank, a practice enabled by the previous government that has fueled violence. Yet, he maintains support for Israeli control over the West Bank while rejecting formal annexation. Eisenkot also plans to introduce a universal national service law.

This policy would require both ultra-Orthodox Jews and Arab citizens to perform military or civil service, addressing long-standing grievances regarding military exemptions. Additionally, he has pledged greater protection for the LGBTQ community while maintaining support for religious Jewish voters. Eisenkot received explicit endorsements from Arab-majority political lists during consultations with President Herzog. These endorsements position these groups as potential kingmakers in the current parliamentary arithmetic.

However, it remains uncertain whether Eisenkot's broader coalition framework will formally accept this specific block of support to reach the necessary threshold for governance. Eisenkot has garnered significant public sympathy following the deaths of his son Gal and two nephews while fighting in Gaza. This personal loss underscores his commitment to national security and veteran welfare. Internationally, he aims to deepen ties with the United States, Israel's closest ally.

These relationships have faced strain due to the wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. By positioning himself as a middle-of-the-road politician, Eisenkot seeks to unify Israelis who were polarized during the recent decade of rightward political shifts under Netanyahu.