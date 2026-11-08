Gadi Eisenkot Tasked With Forming Israeli Government After Oct 27 Election

President Isaac Herzog has asked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a government. The move creates a path to remove Benjamin Netanyahu, though 61 seats are needed to succeed.

Israel i President Isaac Herzog has officially tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with the responsibility of forming a new government. This constitutional maneuver initiates a critical political process that potentially ends the long-standing premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu. The assignment follows the general election held on October 27, marking a significant shift in the nation's leadership dynamics.

Constitutional Mandate And Seat Requirements

President Herzog's authority in this matter is strictly defined by law, which requires him to entrust government formation to the politician most likely to command the confidence of the Knesset. The Israeli parliament consists of 120 seats, and a stable majority requires at least 61 seats. Eisenkot now has 28 working days to achieve this numerical threshold and establish a coalition that can effectively govern the country.

Also read Herzog Taps Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Deadlocked Election

The deadline imposed by the president creates a tight window for political negotiations. Eisenkot must navigate a complex landscape where his current opposition status does not guarantee immediate support from potential coalition partners. The requirement for 61 seats is a rigid barrier that demands precise mathematical alignment among various political factions to succeed.

Coalition Risks And Political Tensions

Eisenkot faces a challenging arithmetic reality as he seeks to assemble a governing bloc. His primary coalition options involve partnering with either Arab parties or ultra-Orthodox parties, both of which carry significant risks and deep-seated political tensions. These alliances are not straightforward and could destabilize the new government before it fully materializes.

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The inclusion of Arab parties or ultra-Orthodox blocs introduces ideological and social friction into the potential coalition. Such partnerships may alienate certain segments of the electorate or provoke strong opposition from political rivals. The internal cohesion of any government formed under these conditions will likely be tested by divergent policy priorities and cultural differences among the participating parties.

Netanyahu's Counter-Strategy And Fraud Claims

In response to the president's decision, Benjamin Netanyahu is actively fighting back against the transition of power. He is promoting the concept of a national unity government as an alternative to Eisenkot's proposed coalition. Netanyahu has also launched attacks against the prospect of Arab party support, framing it as politically untenable for the nation.

Furthermore, the former prime minister has raised fraud claims regarding the election results to challenge the legitimacy of the current process. These accusations add another layer of complexity to the political environment. The combination of rhetorical attacks and legal challenges aims to undermine Eisenkot's mandate and prevent a change in leadership.

Legal Battles And Potential Recounts

Pressure on the political front is compounded by ongoing legal proceedings and potential electoral disputes. Court cases related to the election outcome are already underway, adding uncertainty to the formation of the new government. These judicial reviews could delay the finalization of any coalition agreement or trigger further political instability.

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The possibility of fresh elections remains a tangible threat if the current efforts to form a government fail. If Eisenkot cannot secure 61 seats within the 28-day window, the president may be forced to task another politician with the mission. Alternatively, a failure to form a government could lead to a deadlock that necessitates new voting, prolonging the political transition period.

Implications For Israeli Governance

The outcome of this government formation process will have profound implications for Israel's domestic and foreign policy. A change in leadership after years of Netanyahu's rule could reshape the nation's strategic direction. The specific composition of any new coalition will determine the priorities and policies enacted in the coming years.

Public sentiment and international observers are closely watching the developments in Jerusalem. The ability of Eisenkot to bridge political divides and form a stable majority will be the defining test of his leadership. The next few weeks will reveal whether Israel can achieve a smooth transition of power or descend into further political fragmentation.