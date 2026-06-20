Gain City Hit by Google Review Scam Offering to Remove Negative Feedback

Gain City employees received WhatsApp offers to delete one-star reviews after a spike in suspicious negative feedback on Google. The scammers targeted publicly listed showroom numbers, promising removal without upfront payment. Google emphasizes that reviews must reflect genuine experiences and will remove violating content. This mirrors a previous scam at Restaurant Ibid.

Gain City , an electrical appliances chain in Singapore , recently experienced a surge of one-star reviews on its Google Business profile. Following this spike, employees at various showrooms began receiving suspicious WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals offering to remove the negative reviews for a fee, payable only after the reviews were taken down.

The messages were sent to publicly listed showroom contact numbers. Gain City's spokeswoman, Candy Cao, noted that while the company has received isolated negative reviews in the past, the recent two-week period saw an unusual increase in generic one-star reviews. She explained that legitimate reviews typically contain specific details about customer experiences, products, or interactions with staff. The scammers claimed to specialize in identifying and reporting policy-violating reviews, without requiring upfront payment or account access.

Affected showrooms include those in Sungei Kadut, Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square, IMM, and Tampines 1. In some cases, ratings dropped from 5 to 4.9 due to the influx. Google's policy mandates that reviews must be based on real experiences, and the company removes those that violate its rules. This incident echoes a similar scam reported by Restaurant Ibid in November 2025, where suspected scammers targeted the restaurant to extract payment for removing about 11 generic one-star reviews.

Gain City is monitoring the situation and advises the public to be cautious of such offers





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Gain City Google Reviews Scam One-Star Reviews Whatsapp Fake Reviews Singapore Restaurant Ibid

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