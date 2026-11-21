At least 10 Singapore influencers have promoted a Malaysia-based gambling site disguised as a Pokemon card platform, prompting the Gambling Regulatory Authority to take regulatory steps. The site sells virtual Oripas with buyback mechanics that are illegal in Singapore.

Singapore's Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) is aware of content creators promoting a Malaysia-based gambling site disguised as a Pokemon trading card platform. At least 10 influencers have posted videos since September promoting the operator's website.

The Straits Times is not naming the operator to prevent more people from using the site, which features mystery box gambling mechanics that flout Singapore's remote gambling laws. The influencers include a former talent from local platform SGAG and an actress who was previously on Crimewatch. Users are offered virtual packs containing a virtual trading card, which the operator claims corresponds with an actual physical card.

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Understanding Oripas Blind Pack Mechanics

These are known as Oripas (original packs), which are seller-made blind packs marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards. Sellers often repack cards of varying values into blind mystery packs sold at a premium. Claims of high-value chances are difficult to verify and buyers often end up with cards worth far less than what they paid. The Straits Times has reported on the rampant proliferation of Oripas in the trading card community here.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) previously said those who sell Oripas may be committing gambling offences. The Malaysian operator has set up a page dedicated to Singapore users, selling virtual Oripas for between 100 and 1,200 credits a pack, with each credit costing $1. It accepts payments via PayNow. The website shows that in the first week of November, its top user in Singapore spent over 220,000 credits on 1,970 Oripas.

The platform also features a buyback option, where gamblers can immediately sell their prizes back to the platform for credits. Such a mechanic is banned in Singapore, applying to games at amusement centres and funfairs to prevent gambling inducement. The platform did not respond to The Straits Times' request for comment.

Under the Gambling Control Act, those who conduct unapproved games of chance and lotteries can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $500,000 for a first offence, with up to 10 years' jail and up to a $700,000 fine for a repeat offence. Those who induce individuals under the age of 18 to gamble can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $300,000.

Penalties For Unlawful Gambling Promotion

It is also illegal to promote or advertise unlawful gambling activities, even if these are based outside of Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to $20,000. Responding to queries about the site and the influencers involved, a spokeswoman for the GRA said it is aware of their activities. She said: We are taking steps to regulate such activities with conditions stipulated by GRA.

More details on the regulation of mystery boxes are expected to be made known around end-2026. When contacted, several content creators from Singapore immediately took down their posts, saying they were unaware the site was promoting gambling. A content creator who did not want to be named said he was shocked to learn about Oripas. He said: When this client contacted me, I thought it was just to promote Pokemon trading cards, which are just a cute hobby.

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It didn't occur to me there was this Oripas thing, which I only just found out about. The local influencer made two videos in partnership with the platform and was paid several thousand dollars a video. He said he had contacted the client to end the partnership. He added: I've previously said I would never promote gambling.

Influencers And Agency Respond To Scandal

I would never have worked with this platform if I had known what it really was. He also said he would be more careful with who he works with in future. Three of the influencers who promoted the platform are managed by DU Media. The agency's chief executive, Kelvin Tan, better known as Mayiduo, said the Malaysian company had approached its content creators to promote its website.

Tan said his team understood the brief as a trading card campaign which included pack openings. He said: Unfortunately, they were unfamiliar with the potential regulatory concerns associated with Oripas, and we did not identify these concerns during our pre-production review. Tan said the posts have since been archived and they are now reviewing the campaign along with DU Media's other ongoing campaigns. He added they will strengthen their checks before accepting new briefs.

Authorities Draft Regulations For Trading Card Packs

The authorities are drafting regulations for blind boxes and trading card packs to manage gambling risks. Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam previously said MHA and GRA have studied the issue and have decided to introduce regulations that will stipulate conditions under which such items may be offered here. Another content creator posted a video saying he was spending his monthly salary of $2,500 on the platform.

When contacted, he said he would take down his video only if it was confirmed to be illegal. He said: I hadn't considered that promoting a site like this might break the law. I would not knowingly promote something illegal so openly.