Gaps in Support for Growing Patient Demand and Rising Operating Costs for Family Clinics

The article discusses the increasing demand for preventive and chronic illness management services at family clinics like Gryphon Family Clinic, as well as the challenges in providing care due to limited resources such as care coordinators and waiting times. It also highlights the need for support from the government to help family clinics cope with the rising costs and demands on their manpower.

The call for stronger support comes as the Ministry of Health seeks to reduce pressure on polyclinics and get more patient care to move upstream into the community.

Preventive and chronic illness cases have risen at Gryphon Family Clinic, and the sole doctor expects demand to grow even further. The clinic in Bedok has seen around 30 per cent more patients seeking preventive healthcare services such as vaccinations and immunisations, as well as treatment for chronic conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The doctor mentioned that the workload is expected to grow as more chronic conditions become eligible for subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) and the Chronic Disease Management Programme. Waiting times remain a challenge, with Dr Khoo calling for more care coordinators to ensure patients keep up with medical appointments and screenings. The Ministry of Health aims to reduce pressure on polyclinics, but GPs said the strain is being transferred to smaller clinics like theirs.

Dr Tok of Shalom Medical Clinic mentioned that many clinics are having trouble keeping up with the growing workload using their existing manpower. The government increased its grants for family clinics by 52 per cent last year to help with the additional services and costs required. The operating costs for the clinics continue to rise, with costs increasing by at least 20 per cent over the past year





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Family Clinics Preventive And Chronic Cases GP Clinics Waiting Times Community Health Assist Scheme Chronic Disease Management Programme Polyclinics Ministry Of Health Pressure Reduction Additional Services Fair Remuneration

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