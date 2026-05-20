Gardenia Foods' Bakery Shift to Johor Bahru, Malaysia: 141 Employees Retrenched

Gardenia Foods, a bread manufacturer, has made the decision to relocate its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, which unfortunately led to the retrenchment of 141 employees. The company maintains that this move is part of their efforts to optimize operations and maintain competitiveness in the face of economic instability. Singapore, on the other hand, remains Gardenia Foods' primary base for essential functions such as brand management, product development, market-to-market operations, and supply chain management.

Gardenia Foods decided to move its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru , Malaysia , resulting in the retrenchment of 141 employees. The company justified the decision as an attempt to enhance operational efficiency and remain competitive in a challenging global environment, particularly with Singapore serving as the main hub for key functions and regulatory oversight.

The union, Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), was informed in advance, and the company stated they had collaborated with the union to ensure fair compensation and support for the affected employees. In the coming weeks, FDAWU will organize on-site jobs and skills training for the affected workers





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Gardenia Foods Bakery Production Relocation Johor Bahru Malaysia Retrenchment Singapore Operational Efficiency Competitive Environment Union Collaboration

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Gardenia Foods: Singapore-based bakery production to Malaysia for improved efficiency, jobs at stakeSingapore-based bakery manufacturer Gardenia Foods has decided to shift its production to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, resulting in layoffs for 141 employees at its Pandan Loop facility. Singapore will remain as Gardenia's central hub for key functions such as branding, innovation, product development, quality, and regulatory oversight.

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