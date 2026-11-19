Gardens By The Bay launches a Finnish-themed Christmas Train Show at the Flower Dome from November 20 to January 3, featuring Arctic landscapes and Santa Claus traditions.

Gardens By The Bay in Singapore is transforming its Flower Dome into a festive Arctic wonderland with the inaugural Finnish Christmas Train Show. This major horticultural and cultural event officially opens on November 20 and will remain open for visitors until January 3. The exhibition serves as a bridge between two distant locations, bringing the spirit of Finnish Lapland to the heart of Singapore.

Finnish Heritage Meets Tropical Horticulture

The centerpiece of this year's attraction is a detailed recreation of Rovaniemi, Finland, which is widely recognized as the official hometown of Santa Claus. This marks a significant departure from previous annual themes, such as the American Christmas train show introduced in 2024 and the Danish Christmas landscapes featured last year. The event is designed to showcase the unique warmth and tradition of a frosty Lappish Christmas through immersive horticultural displays and creative installations.

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Visitors can expect to see a curated selection of Christmas trees, conifers, and poinsettias that mimic the natural flora of the Arctic Circle. The integration of these plants with miniature dioramas creates a realistic sense of an winter escape. Heng Juit Lian, the Senior Assistant Director of Planning, Design, and Development at Gardens By The Bay, served as the lead designer for this specific edition. She noted that the choice of Finland was deliberate due to the global recognition of Santa Claus.

Inside Santa's Arctic Office and Village

The exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily life of Santa Claus, drawing inspiration from the actual Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi. The displays include a miniature Santa's office, a toy factory, and a reindeer sleigh ready for departure. One of the most unique installations allows visitors to observe Santa's relaxation time in a traditional Finnish sauna, a detail that highlights the local culture beyond just the holiday character.

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Rovaniemi is located on the edge of the Arctic Circle, where Santa maintains regular office hours daily. According to Sanna Karkkainen, the Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi, the location has been officially designated as Santa's hometown since 2010, following the granting of the European Union trademark. However, the tradition dates back to the 1980s when Santa's office and post office were first established at the Arctic Circle.

The Santa Claus Main Post Office in Rovaniemi receives more than half a million letters, cards, and parcels from around the world every year. Every piece of mail sent from this location bears a special Arctic Circle postmark. Singapore is currently ranked among the top 10 nationalities of visitors to Rovaniemi, indicating a strong cultural connection between the two regions. This popularity helps explain why Gardens By The Bay selected Finland for its current seasonal theme.

The Mechanism of the Christmas Train Display

The Christmas Train Show utilizes a combination of model trains and static scenery to tell the story of a Finnish Christmas. The mechanism involves intricate horticultural scape design that surrounds the moving elements. This approach allows the static plants to frame the dynamic trains, creating a depth that mimics the vastness of the Finnish landscape. The design aims to appeal to both children and the inner child in adults.

Heng Juit Lian emphasized that the combination of Santa and trains has a universal appeal. The event is not merely a decoration but a narrative experience that transports visitors away from the tropical climate of Singapore. The display includes replicas of iconic Finnish scenes, allowing guests to peek into the festive preparations without leaving the island. This method of storytelling through scale and nature has become a signature of the annual event series.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Cultural Exchange

The collaboration between Gardens By The Bay and Finnish tourism entities represents a strategic cultural exchange. Heng Juit Lian explained that they were very happy to work with Finland because it is synonymous with Santa Claus. This partnership allows for a deeper exploration of the lore surrounding the holiday figure, moving beyond generic Christmas decorations to specific cultural markers.

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Sanna Karkkainen highlighted the authenticity of the Rovaniemi experience. She described the local commitment to the Santa brand as a way of life rather than just a tourist attraction. The locals maintain age-old traditions like rug-weaving and reindeer herding, which are carefully preserved in the region. This dedication to heritage adds a layer of authenticity to the inspiration drawn by the Singaporean designers for the Flower Dome.

Real-World Impact and Visitor Experience

The exhibition aims to provide an Arctic winter experience that has not been done in Gardens By The Bay before. This distinction is important for a venue typically associated with tropical gardens and cool, temperate biomes. The introduction of an Arctic theme challenges the typical environmental expectations of the Flower Dome. Visitors can engage with the content by viewing the miniature dioramas and learning about the postal traditions of Santa Claus.

The event runs for approximately six weeks, providing a sustained period for public engagement. The focus on Santa Claus's office and post office offers educational value alongside entertainment. The inclusion of specific details, such as the reindeer roster and the list checking, adds humor and relatability to the display. This attention to detail helps create a memorable experience for families and individual visitors alike.

Future Outlook for Seasonal Events

The success of the Finnish theme sets a precedent for future cultural explorations by Gardens By The Bay. The event series has evolved from simple train displays to complex narrative environments. The 2024 edition focused on American and Swedish heritage, while last year highlighted Danish landscapes with Lego structures. This year's shift to Finland demonstrates the organizers' willingness to explore diverse global traditions.

As the show progresses until January 3, it will continue to attract visitors interested in the intersection of horticulture and holiday lore. The presence of a Santa Claus figure in Rovaniemi, who refuses to outsource administrative tasks to AI, adds a modern twist to the ancient traditions. This blend of old and new is central to the appeal of the Christmas Train Show. The event stands as a testament to the global reach of Christmas culture and the universal language of winter wonderlands.