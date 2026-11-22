Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Train Show 2026 opens Nov 20, featuring Santa Claus in a Rovaniemi sauna. The Flower Dome displays Finnish culture, Northern Lights, and over 6,000 plants until Jan 3.

Gardens by the Bay's annual Christmas Train Show 2026 officially opened on November 20 and will run through January 3, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the winter traditions of Finnish Lapland. The latest edition of the popular festive attraction draws direct inspiration from Rovaniemi, a city in northern Finland that proudly claims the title of Santa Claus' official hometown. This third installment of the show transforms the climate-controlled Flower Dome into a Nordic winter wonderland, highlighting the deep cultural significance of the sauna and Arctic landscapes.

Novel Santa Claus Depiction in Finnish Sauna Setting

Visitors to the Flower Dome are greeted by a strikingly different portrayal of the holiday icon, who is depicted in a hybrid outfit resembling Victorian bathing overalls rather than his traditional red suit. This large, Playmobil-style figurine is shown taking a break inside a traditional Finnish sauna, housed within a cozy kota, which is a hut structure similar to a teepee. The scene includes authentic cultural details such as a vihta or vasta, a bundle of leafy twigs used for patting the skin during the ritual, alongside a pack of huskies that are commonly associated with sledding in the region.

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Raanupirtti Venue and Deep Roots of Nordic Sauna Culture

The design team traveled to Finland to experience the atmosphere firsthand, visiting Raanupirtti, a hospitality venue in Rovaniemi built around a 200-year-old log house. In Finland, where over 166,000 overnight stays were recorded in December 2025 alone, the sauna is a cornerstone of daily life and Christmas Eve customs. Most Finnish homes feature saunas heated beyond 70 deg C using stones, wood stoves, or electric heaters, where families gather for restorative well-being and stress relief. This tradition is so significant that UNESCO recognized Finnish sauna culture as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2020, noting its role in promoting camaraderie and equality.

Cold War Sauna Diplomacy and Historical Significance

Historical accounts highlight the political power of the sauna, particularly during the Cold War era. During a 1960 visit to Helsinki, Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev accepted an invitation from Finnish president Urho Kekkonen to spend hours in a 90 deg C sauna. Following a subsequent dip in the Baltic Sea, the Soviet leader accepted Finland's desire for closer economic ties with Western Europe. This incident exemplifies the concept of sauna diplomacy, where the private, rank-erasing environment of the sauna facilitated trust and dialogue between world leaders.

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Arctic Botanical Details and Aurora Borealis Simulations

The Flower Dome display features more than 6,000 plants, including over 400 conifers across 49 varieties such as Scots pines, Norway spruces, and various junipers. Heng Juit Lian, a designer for the festive display and senior assistant director in planning, design and development at Gardens by the Bay, explained that these Europe-sourced trees create repetitive, tranquil patterns that contrast with the dense jungles of the tropics. To recreate the look and feel of an Arctic Christmas, the team uses icicle-like ornaments rather than heavy baubles, reflecting the sparse foliage of the northern coniferous forests.

Northern Lights Projection and Future Visitor Experience

Adding to the immersive experience, a ceiling projection simulates the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, which can be seen near the Arctic Circle from September till March. While the human eye often sees pale swipes across the sky, the simulation captures the vibrant greens, reds, and purples that cameras reveal in the dark. The show continues to blend global influences, featuring railway-themed vistas of the United States and Singapore alongside the Lapland scenes, inviting the public to explore these diverse winter traditions until the event closes on January 3.