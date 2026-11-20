Gardens by the Bay launches its 2026 Christmas Train Show with a Finnish Lapland theme, featuring a sauna scene and aurora simulations.

Gardens by the Bay has officially launched its third annual Christmas Train Show in Singapore, unveiling a new thematic focus on the culture and landscapes of Finnish Lapland. The festive attraction, which debuted on Nov 20 and will remain open until Jan 3, draws direct inspiration from Rovaniemi, the recognized hometown of Santa Claus. This third edition transforms the popular Flower Dome into a wintry Nordic retreat, marking a significant shift from previous American and local themes.

Unique Santa Claus Sauna Display at Flower Dome

Visitors entering the 23 deg C temperature-controlled Flower Dome are greeted by a striking reimagining of Santa Claus, depicted as a large Playmobil-like figurine stripped of his traditional uniform. Instead, the figure wears a hybrid outfit consisting of overalls and a Victorian bathing suit, taking a relaxing break inside a sauna. This sauna is housed within a kota, a traditional Finnish hut resembling a teepee, and is accompanied by huskies used for sledding and winter tourism activities. The display includes authentic cultural details such as a vihta or vasta, which is a bundle of leafy twigs used in the sauna ritual to pat the skin. This specific depiction highlights the deep-rooted Finnish tradition of communal and restorative bathing.

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Arctic Flora and Aurora Borealis Ceiling Projections

The botanical selection for the 2026 show supports the Lapland aesthetic, featuring more than 6,000 plants including 2,500 poinsettias. A major visual centerpiece is a ceiling projection in Santa's headquarters section, which simulates the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. This natural phenomenon, visible near the Arctic Circle from September to March, appears as pale green, red, or purple streaks in the sky. The projection technology captures the light intensity that phone cameras often reveal in the dark, translating the ethereal sky display into a vibrant indoor spectacle. This sensory element aims to replicate the awe-inspiring Arctic night skies experienced in regions like Rovaniemi.

Designer Inspiration from Coniferous Forest Patterns

Heng Juit Lian, the senior assistant director in planning, design and development at Gardens by the Bay, explained the artistic decisions behind the layout. The design team sought to evoke the coniferous forests of Finland, creating sparse trees with significant space and light between them. Heng Juit Lian noted that these repetitive, tranquil, and mysterious patterns contrast sharply with the dense jungles of the tropics. This structural choice ensures the display feels distinctly Nordic rather than simply tropical flora placed in a winter setting. The attention to botanical spacing adds a layer of realism to the Lapland simulation, enhancing the immersive quality of the attraction.

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Cultural Context of Finnish Sauna and Tourism

The show serves as a cultural bridge to Rovaniemi, a city with a population of 66,000 that recorded over 166,000 overnight stays in December 2025. The Finnish sauna is recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, having been designated as such in 2020. Traditional saunas in Finland are heated beyond 70 deg C and often involve splashing water on heated stones to create steam. The display reflects the social aspect of this ritual, which is said to erase social rank and banish disrespect. Historical anecdotes, such as Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's 1960 visit to Helsinki, underscore the sauna's role in diplomacy and community bonding during the Cold War.

Show Operations and Future Trajectory

The Christmas Train Show now incorporates 11 train tracks and new designs from SMRT to tie the various displays together. While the first edition in 2024 showcased American holiday traditions, the 2025 and subsequent editions have expanded to include Singaporean and Finnish elements. The attraction runs through Jan 3, offering the public a chance to experience the distinct Nordic winter culture within Singapore's subtropical climate. This annual event continues to evolve, using international themes to diversify the visitor experience and highlight global festive traditions.