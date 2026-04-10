Gas Prices Remain High Despite Ceasefire: Why Relief at the Pump is Unlikely

The recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran has not translated into lower gas prices for Americans. This article explains why relief at the pump is unlikely due to ongoing issues with the Strait of Hormuz and other factors impacting the global oil supply.

Following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran on Tuesday, Americans continue to face elevated gas prices . While a two-week pause to negotiate a lasting peace deal offers hope, the reality is that a swift return to pre-war gas prices under $3 per gallon is unlikely in the near future.

The situation is complicated by the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supply, and a myriad of other factors that are likely to keep prices high. The average gas price in the United States has edged up to $4.14 per gallon of regular fuel as a result. The market has reacted to the ceasefire, however many experts believe prices won't reduce substantially. The lifting of the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively choked off one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, would theoretically bring gas prices down. Unfortunately, this hasn't happened yet, raising doubts about the actual reopening and duration of the Strait. \Reports indicate the Strait of Hormuz has not been fully reopened, with Iranian state media reporting closures and conflicting statements regarding safe passage. The situation is further complicated by Iran's demands, including formal control over the strait and a reported toll for vessels transiting the area. Although governments and even the United States have weighed in on freedom of navigation, ship traffic remains low, with only a handful of bulk carriers making the journey. Until oil and gas tankers resume transit, there's little chance of a significant drop in U.S. gas prices. The war between the U.S. and Iran has caused the closure of the Strait, and this has caused the prices of oil to increase. The price of Brent crude has increased, along with the price of gas. This is a problem because if the Strait isn't open, then oil can't flow. \Even with a complete reopening of the Strait, several factors will continue to influence gas prices. Oil production in the Persian Gulf has largely stopped over the past six weeks, and countries are playing catch-up, which could take years. The added costs of exporting oil, including potential tolls from Iran and higher insurance premiums for ships, will also affect gas prices. These factors are expected to keep gas prices at current levels, or possibly even increase them, even with an end to the conflict. Iran has halted production and will take years to catch up to the previous production levels. Oil production has largely ground to a halt across the Persian Gulf over the past six weeks — partly because the region’s oil infrastructure and partly because countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia (the world’s largest oil exporter) ran out of storage space. An estimated 7.5 million barrels of production per day were shut down in March, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Global supply will continue to suffer while these countries play catch up — a process that could take years, Second, exporting oil from the Gulf will get more expensive if Iran charges a toll, and that added cost — an estimated $1 per barrel, according to CNN — is likely to be passed on to consumers. Insurance for ships that cross the Strait of Hormuz will likely cost more as well — another expense that could make gas and other petroleum products pricier for American





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