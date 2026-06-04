Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Gastrobeats 2025: Food, Music, and Fun Return for Fifth Edition at Bayfront Event Space

Festival / Food & Drink News

Gastrobeats 2025: Food, Music, and Fun Return for Fifth Edition at Bayfront Event Space
GastrobeatsI Light SingaporeFood Festival
📆4/6/2026 11:56 am
📰asiaonecom
38 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 53% · Publisher: 59%

Gastrobeats, the popular food and music festival, returns for its fifth year from June 5 to 28 at Bayfront Event Space. The event features 36 F&B vendors, live acts, and activities like pickleball and themed photo booths. Highlights include Jett Barbecue's free burger giveaway, new GastroBeats Spotlight zone, and performances by local bands and Sony Music's GIG-ers. It serves as i Light Singapore's festival village.

Gastrobeats returns for its fifth edition at the Bayfront Event Space from June 5 to 28, offering a vibrant mix of food, music, and activities.

The festival, which serves as the official village for i Light Singapore, will feature 36 food and beverage vendors, live musical performances, and curated activation zones. Highlights include Jett Barbecue's premium smoked meats, Sohtt's sushi tacos, and emerging brands under the GastroBuds program. New additions like the GastroBeats Spotlight zone and the Epic Pickleball Zone enhance the experience, alongside photo booths, carnival games, and pet-friendly areas.

Daily hours are from 4pm to 11pm, with performances by local bands and Sony Music's GIG-ers. Beverages from Carlsberg, Somersby, and others will be available. The event combines culinary diversity with interactive entertainment, making it a key summer destination

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

asiaonecom /  🏆 10. in SG

Gastrobeats I Light Singapore Food Festival Singapore Events Pickleball Live Music Jett Barbecue Gastrobuds Gastrobeats Spotlight Bayfront Event Space

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fan Event for Actor Zhang Linghe Cancelled After Crowd Chaos Causes Injuries and DamageFan Event for Actor Zhang Linghe Cancelled After Crowd Chaos Causes Injuries and DamageA meet-and-greet with Chinese actor Zhang Linghe in Nanning was cancelled after fans rushed into a mall, shattering a glass door and causing minor injuries to five people. The event organizer and the actor's studio apologized and offered full reimbursement for fan travel costs.
Read more »

Fans left disappointed after Chinese actor Zhang Linghe's event in Nanning, China is cancelled due to safety concernsFans left disappointed after Chinese actor Zhang Linghe's event in Nanning, China is cancelled due to safety concernsChinese actor Zhang Linghe's event in Nanning, China was cancelled due to safety concerns after fans gathered outside the venue, causing chaos and minor injuries. The event was subsequently replaced with an online livestream. Fans who had travelled to see Linghe will be reimbursed for their costs.
Read more »

432 Hertz Music: Healing Hype or Personal Resonance?432 Hertz Music: Healing Hype or Personal Resonance?Despite a growing trend on social media and streaming services, scientists and audio engineers assert there is no robust evidence that music tuned to 432 hertz has special benefits or healing properties. For one chronic pain sufferer, the subjective experience of focus and relaxation matters more than scientific validation.
Read more »

Pokemon Company Announces 30th Anniversary Celebrations Across AsiaPokemon Company Announces 30th Anniversary Celebrations Across AsiaThe Pokemon Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events and initiatives across seven Asian cities. The festivities include a Pokemon Run in Singapore, a large-scale city takeover called PokeXciting! in five cities, and activities involving the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Go, and shopping mall campaigns. The celebrations aim to be the biggest Pokemon event in Asia, with each city offering unique experiences and a dedicated portal for announcements and historical content.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-04 14:56:40